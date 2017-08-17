Pinkbike.com
Behind the Scenes: Developing a New Suspension Product with Formula
Aug 17, 2017 at 7:59
Aug 17, 2017
by
Formula
Developing a new MTB suspension
by
rideformula
Views: 142
Faves:
0
Comments: 0
What does designing suspension mean in 2017? What are the development steps of a product before it reaches your bike? What are the riders actually looking for in a suspension?
More to be announced on August 25th, 2017.
rideformula.com/
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
cunning-linguist
(17 mins ago)
I really want to try the new formula stuff, this looks like a simple and really effective new idea. I really like this idea!
[Reply]
+ 1
poah
(8 mins ago)
Manitou's IRT is amazing
[Reply]
- 1
Boardlife69
(25 mins ago)
I can't eat this with a spoon.
[Reply]
3 Comments
Post a Comment