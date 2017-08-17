Behind the Scenes: Developing a New Suspension Product with Formula

Aug 17, 2017 at 7:59
Aug 17, 2017
by Formula  
 
Developing a new MTB suspension

by rideformula
Views: 142    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


What does designing suspension mean in 2017? What are the development steps of a product before it reaches your bike? What are the riders actually looking for in a suspension?


Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension

Developing a new suspension


More to be announced on August 25th, 2017.

rideformula.com/

MENTIONS: @rideformula
3 Comments

  • + 1
 I really want to try the new formula stuff, this looks like a simple and really effective new idea. I really like this idea!
  • + 1
 Manitou's IRT is amazing
  • - 1
 I can't eat this with a spoon.

Post a Comment



