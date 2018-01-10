Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque









The Torque has been laying dormant in the Canyon lineup since the 2016 introduction of the Sender, its bigger, more modern sibling. With the launch of that gravity sled Canyon signalled a change in their design language, brought on by lead mountain bike designer Peter Kettenring, and now we’ve seen this philosophy carry through to the recently introduced Spectral and Torque.





The engineers at Canyon's Koblenz, Germany headquarters have long been working towards the idea of a ‘family’ of bikes. From as far back as 2012, the blueprints were in place. Bikes were added, others dropped, the Strive was born, the then-unnamed Sender continued to shape up, while the Torque flew under the radar until it slapped its way into public view last month. The market has changed a lot since the previous Torque was designed—there is a new wave of long travel ‘do it all’ big hitters coming through with more capability than ever. The gap between enduro and downhill had been narrowing. Bikes like the Torque look set to blur that even further.

Late last year Mike Kazimer headed to Portugal for the press launch of the 175mm-travel Torque. See what he thought after his very rainy First Ride.







The Torque and the idea of a 'lightweight' long travel bike has been in Canyon's roster for sometime, the 'Projekt S5' is one of their first forays into that concept and could be seen as a predecessor to the new Torque.











The Idea and Development



The plans for the Torque gained momentum with the influence of the Sender. Starting off on sketches and drawings, Peter Kettenring and the design team had decided that the old Nerve and Spectral “looked more or less the same” and “needed more separation design-wise, even if the kinematics are close.” They clearly are very aware of industrial design trends and work hard to give their bikes unique silhouettes, introducing something they refer to internally as ‘Platform Signature’ that examines the way frame lines and radiuses interact with light. Canyon strives [see what I did there?] to be an individualistic brand, and the design team wanted the bikes to follow suit.





Our kids bike we have in comparison to the Spectral of course has a different kind of line flow... but I'd say they fit together very well. This is what we want to achieve, so you can have a silhouette on cars for example and you can identify the brand just by the way the sunlight reflects. So you can tell, no it's not a Volkswagen but a Ferrari or whatever… — Peter Kettenring







The new bikes Canyon are bringing to the market are a big departure from their previous designs.

A key overlay which led to deciding on which kinematic concept to pursue.







Some of the key and long standing Canyon designers and engineers. From left to right: Daniel Oster, Peter Kettenring and Vincenz Thoma.

Moritz Stroer, the lead engineer on the Torque project.







In the sketches you see the top tube for example has a kink, or is straight, or has a small gusset in the upper-right area. Also the BB area is very fat and bulky in some parts with a few different ideas…I really liked the upright shock position, maybe because we started with it in 2012, but here we really figured out how much higher it is in the end, and this was a good point for the new linkage design. — Peter Kettenring



By 2014 there were two iterations of the bike’s kinematics in the depths of Canyon’s engineering servers, an upright and a flat shock layout. They’d initially concentrated on the upright design, but overlaying the designs showed how much higher the shock would sit given the travel and length of the shock, especially with the introduction of metric shocks. The new linkage design was optimized to be as low as possible. The longer metric shocks coming in also posed a new design challenge on the frame, gaining almost 3cm in eye-to-eye length. The solution was to push into the downtube, which also “looked more integrated and [the engineers] liked it more.” The Torque’s suspension kinematics were built around air shocks, not only because Canyon believe they have achieved a “similar sensitivity” to coil and a lighter package, but because as a direct-selling brand it's critical that the customer be able to easily fine tune their air shock to their body weight and tracks.







A rough evolution of the Torque. The old DHX on the left, the Sender test mule in the center gave strong direction to the concept, and the Torque prototype right helped fine tune the kinematics they were aiming for.



The Sender was released early in 2016 and signaled a change in Canyon's design language.

The functional prototype of the Torque took strong cues from its bigger brother.







These prototypes are pretty cut and shut with tubes they have in the factory but really help with dialling in the kinematics.

Experimenting with pivot points to optimise the suspension characteristics.







Downtube sections show the integrated shock mount which was brought on by the introduction of the longer metric shocks in the middle of the project.

Canyon can produce small 3D printed models in house which is more efficient and cost effective than sourcing full sized versions.







You don't necessarily need to be a World Cup rider or crazy freerider to need this sort of progressiveness. In the end it is also very playful, it's not only about the overall progressiveness, but also about how the kinematics behave in a certain section of travel. So, for example, at the beginning you want to have it very sensitive, that's the reason why we have a high leverage at the beginning, but at the end you want to have that bottomless feeling, that's the reason why you have a lower leverage at the end. — Moritz Stroer



Canyon's main goal for the Torque is a familiar refrain—to combine downhill-esque capabilities with good pedalling efficiency. They feel that the learning process of the Sender gave them a strong direction to follow with the Torque. Experimenting with various linkages on the Sender led to their ‘MX-Link’, and while this layout does not feature on the Torque, there are definite parallels from the engineers' pursuit of their so-called ‘Triple Phase Suspension’ feeling. According to engineer Moritz Stroer, the Torque's suspension ramps up for those going big, while remaining supple for small bump absorption, and having a mid stroke firmness which feels “more direct” than competitors' bikes who might be more linear.





The Torque is designed around an air shock. The Torque is designed around an air shock.



No 'MX-Link' like the Sender, instead a yoke splits around the seat-tube. No 'MX-Link' like the Sender, instead a yoke splits around the seat-tube.

Focus was put into bearings and shock mounting points to reduce friction and reliability, and therefore maintenance. Focus was put into bearings and shock mounting points to reduce friction and reliability, and therefore maintenance.





The Sender was the beginning for a new direction in design you could say, but it was also important for a new direction in kinematics and the whole feeling of the bike, so we worked a lot on the exact leverage curve. I would say this is the character of all our bikes that are coming now. You can say 'this is the feeling of a Canyon bike'. This was really key to having a character on the bike. — Daniel Oster



According to the engineers a bike can be designed 90-95% on a computer, but when it comes to testing, nothing beats hitting the trails. To do that, they butcher up their functional aluminium prototype from “parts that are already available to make it as quickly as possible.” The majority of testing and feedback was done in conjunction with multiple Downhill World Champ Fabien Barel on his home trails in the south of France, as well as on the rugged stages of San Romolo and Finale Ligure. During the testing of their aluminum test mules a lot of focus was spent on the kinematics, playing with the main pivot position to accurately adjust the pedal kickback and anti-squat of the bike, as well as the linkages to optimize the kinematics curve and shock rate. This offered up marked changes the previous model; despite being less progressive and sensitive in its suspension curve, the previous generation of Torque was less efficient to pedal. Extra attention was put into the shock mount pivot points to try and prevent them from moving at too great an angle, reducing friction and improving the reliability of the eyelet bushings.





Basically our goal was to transfer a lot of things we learned in the Sender project. So we wanted to have the bike more sensitive, we wanted the bike to be more stable in the middle of the sections to make it really precise to ride but also fun to ride in the bike park if you want to hit berms and jumps. But at the same time we wanted to combine these downhill characteristics from the Sender project we really knew exactly where we wanted to go. We wanted to combine it with very good pedalling efficiency. These were the biggest two goals we had during the development of the kinematics on the Torque. — Moritz Stroer







The Torque alongside the Spectral which share similar DNA and features.

One feature carried over from the Spectral is the integrated cable channelling on the down tube.





Canyon wanted this bike to a cater for a wide audience and so it comes in various guises, such as an aluminium frame, a women's version, and an XS model.





We tried it with the coil shock but then you are missing end progression, especially with the new air shocks like the X2 from FOX for example and the special leverage curve we have with it dropping so much in the beginning, it also has a lot of sensitivity so you can have a lighter complete package with a similar sensitivity than a coil shock. For us as a direct selling brand it is easier for the customer to work with an air shock because they can adjust it to their body weight easily, otherwise they have to send the spring back to us, we have to send a new spring and it's also never so precise. — Daniel Oster



The Torque was originally aimed at being an aluminum-only, “entry level bike that makes the sport accessible”; the carbon version was added to the design plan later. To facilitate that goal the bike was kept relatively simple, with the like of Canyon’s Shapeshifter technology being ruled out early in the process.



With the launch of the two new bikes this winter Canyon have left a 29” sized hole in their portfolio unaddressed. Quizzing the engineering team on this they continued to stress their belief that 27.5 is the “fun” wheel size, and while 29” may indeed be faster for racing, that was not their goal with these bikes. Despite having the high technology Strive available to them, it sounds like their existing and new EWS recruits are keen to pilot the ‘fun and not for racing’ Torque next year… We wouldn’t be surprised to see the Strive next up for a face lift - 29er or not - to bring it more in line with the rest of Canyon's mountain bike lineup.





In the beginning we also planned to just produce in aluminium because we thought we need a package that is not so high priced and interesting to a variety of riders, also younger people who can't buy a downhill and an enduro bike but want to have the platform. In the first step we just made an aluminium concept but then afterwards we decided afterwards it would be cool to have it as a higher priced carbon version too and then we did this afterwards, so the shapeshifter doesn't fit in this concept with keeping it simple. — Daniel Oster





Off-Track Testing and Production



Before the first prototypes hit the trails, an impact test and functional tests are done to check clearance of tires and other components, essentially to make sure it ‘works’. If the on-track testing is positive and the clearance tests get the go ahead, the engineers continue to work on the layup of the frame until they reach the target weight and stiffness. From there they begin a pilot run of frames and start to put them through the wringer is the test lab. Each frame has a different layup and obviously cannot simply be transferred over from the old model, the new Torque and Spectral have very different tube designs and shock mounts which brings new loads to the frame.





If you look at the ISO standard they only speak about mountain bikes. Here at Canyon we have different categories. We start with this category in the development stage so test it in accordance to the specific loads. The Spectral and Torque for example, are tested in accordance with category 4 and 5, with 5 being the highest level. They are really, really hard testing for these frames. Mountain bike testing starts at level 3, enduro and so on is 4, and downhill is 5. It could happen that we would have to start a totally new layup. Sometimes it works directly with the first loop, other times we need 2,3,4,5,6,7 loops – it's totally different each time. — Gordon Koenen









When the frames first come into the test lab they are measured for dimensions and tolerances before being subject to static load testing which is non-destructive and gives them insight into the performance characteristics of the bike such us weight, comfort, and stiffness.





This is where the bikes really start to earn their keep with a frame having to survive a life cycle in each test rig. Each model has a different testing procedure, the Torque receives Canyon's highest level of lab punishment - the same as the Sender.



After measuring the dimensions and tolerances of the frame the testing begins with non-destructive loads to check the performance characters like the weight, comfort, and stiffness. The bikes then get punished. Hard. Canyon’s procedure sees every frame put through a life cycle on each of the destructive test rigs. They say their tests push the frames much further than the ISO standards require. Carbon frame are subject to a CT scan both pre and post testing to seek out any potential imperfections in the layup. They also do a full inspection of each mass production carbon fork and handlebar, given their safety implications - they aren't assembled onto bikes before a CT scan gives the all clear. The Torque is tested at Canyon’s highest level and on par with the Sender which, once cleared, means it’s time to move onto production.



Before the bikes begin hitting the trails in the hands of customers, the final hurdle that Canyon faces is integrating the new model into the assembly lines. Reportedly the new Torque's assembly line is relatively complex in comparison to the old model and other models they offer. New tools are needed and the employees need to be brought up to speed on new workflows. New models and intricate designs like the Torque are assembled on what is called the ‘flex-line,’ which is more time intensive and smaller in volume until the quality and efficiency allows them to take it to the bigger and faster main production line. From there, the new bike is boxed up and shipped out direct to the customer.





Frames are CT scanned pre and post testing to look for any imperfections. Canyon also scan every single carbon handlebar and fork destined for the mass production assembly lines.





An example of what a CT scan can reveal to the engineers.





It'll be a good few months before the Torque reaches this main production line... ...instead Canyon will wait until the quality and efficiency of assembly is there before turning it to 11.




