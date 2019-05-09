PHOTOGRAPHY

Behind the Scenes Filming Bellingham's Big Hits with Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle & Kelend Hawks

May 9, 2019
by Tannus Tires  
Tannus Employee Sterling Peterson trailing Jaxson at the bike park.

Words by Tannus

Tannus took to Bellingham to shoot our latest video, featuring Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle and Kelend Hawks. Our photographer Scott Osbourne quietly made his way around the video crew and took some absolute bangers. Screenshot for wallpaper as you'd like.

Jaxson Riddle hiking the bike to the top of the pro line at the Cedar Dust dirt jump park to get warmed up. We’d quickly learn that Jaxson’s definition of “warming up” is different than most.


Skye Schillhammer, our lead videographer and Bellingham local.




The Bellingham locals had just dialed these jumps a few weeks prior to our arrival. Perfect timing for Jaxson to throw down what we were told was the first flip this jump has seen.



Ladd Davis and Skye Schillhammer, talking game plans and angles for the next run.

Foot out, flat out.
x


Storm a-brewin'.


Bikes loaded, time to go meet up with Luca Cometti and Kelend Hawks.

We're pretty sure Kelend was born with a shovel and a rake in his hands.
Sorry Kelend, we couldn't not include this one.


Luca getting started on his solo section.


As a photographer, Lucas ability to turn a rock into a step down made my job easy.


The initial cable cam setup was too low and would have clotheslined Luca but he’s both tall and a part time tree climber, so he made quick work to raise the cable a couple feet.



All smiles from Kelend. Wrapping up day one of filming.


The whole crew scoping out Kelends mossy rock slab line to open up day 2 of filming. If only pictures/video did this feature a justice. We can't tell you the name of the trail, but we can say that it does include the word death.



Our main concern was maintaining good contact and grip with the soaked, mossy rock slab. But after one run at 10psi, Kelend said it wasn’t an issue and gave it a few more rounds.



These trails were far from the Utah deserts that Jaxson is used to riding.


All the guys dropping the 30 footer. Kelend, as the resident local, guinea pigged the drop while the other two busted out some tricks.


Nobody's hit this jump in years? Sure, I'll trick it.




The wildman himself.


After two full days of filming we booked it over to the Cedar Dust jumps for a sunset jump session with a bunch of the locals. It was the perfect way to end the day. Thanks to the Bellingham trails crew and other locals for putting together such a rad local jump spot.

Check out www.tannusarmour.com for more about us.

MENTIONS: @Tannus


Must Read This Week
Video: Are 29/27.5" Mullet Bikes Faster Than 29ers?
87805 views
Point: Suspension Lockout Levers Have Made Bikes Worse
81373 views
ARBR's RB2 Carbon 29er Protoype - Bespoked Show 2019
53851 views
5 Metal Hardtails From the Bespoked Show 2019
44495 views
First Look: Manitou's 180mm Mezzer Pro Fork and Mara Pro Shock - Garda Trentino 2019
44384 views
Starling's New 170mm 29er With a Gearbox - Bespoked Show 2019
42886 views
Team Videos: Maribor DH World Cup 2019 [Updated]
41579 views
Randoms - Bespoked Show 2019
40837 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028647
Mobile Version of Website