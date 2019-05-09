Behind the Scenes Filming Bellingham's Big Hits with Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle & Kelend Hawks

Words by Tannus
Tannus took to Bellingham to shoot our latest video
, featuring Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle and Kelend Hawks. Our photographer Scott Osbourne quietly made his way around the video crew and took some absolute bangers. Screenshot for wallpaper as you'd like.
Skye Schillhammer, our lead videographer and Bellingham local.
The Bellingham locals had just dialed these jumps a few weeks prior to our arrival. Perfect timing for Jaxson to throw down what we were told was the first flip this jump has seen.
Ladd Davis and Skye Schillhammer, talking game plans and angles for the next run.
Storm a-brewin'.
Bikes loaded, time to go meet up with Luca Cometti and Kelend Hawks.
Luca getting started on his solo section.
As a photographer, Lucas ability to turn a rock into a step down made my job easy.
The initial cable cam setup was too low and would have clotheslined Luca but he’s both tall and a part time tree climber, so he made quick work to raise the cable a couple feet.
All smiles from Kelend. Wrapping up day one of filming.
The whole crew scoping out Kelends mossy rock slab line to open up day 2 of filming. If only pictures/video did this feature a justice. We can't tell you the name of the trail, but we can say that it does include the word death.
Our main concern was maintaining good contact and grip with the soaked, mossy rock slab. But after one run at 10psi, Kelend said it wasn’t an issue and gave it a few more rounds.
These trails were far from the Utah deserts that Jaxson is used to riding.
All the guys dropping the 30 footer. Kelend, as the resident local, guinea pigged the drop while the other two busted out some tricks.
Nobody's hit this jump in years? Sure, I'll trick it.
The wildman himself.
After two full days of filming we booked it over to the Cedar Dust jumps for a sunset jump session with a bunch of the locals. It was the perfect way to end the day. Thanks to the Bellingham trails crew and other locals for putting together such a rad local jump spot.
