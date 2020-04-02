Behind-the-Scenes from 'Into 'im, Chile' with Captions by Iago Garay, Josh Lewis, Romain Paulhan & Mitch Ropelato

The footprints you can see on top of the image are Paulhette’s. It took him around 30 seconds to climb that snowbank. It probably took Loose 10 minutes, the moment he slipped and started laughing neither him or Mitch were able to stay up. Watching it all develop was one of the funniest moments of the trip. If you have ever hung out with Loose, you know he has a highly contagious laugh. — Iago Garay