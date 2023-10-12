Watch
Video: Behind The Scenes Last Practice Sessions At Red Bull Rampage 2023
Oct 12, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
The hill has been sculpted and the riders have honed in their lines. Follow along as Brett Tippie takes you behind the scenes at Red Bull Rampage 2023.
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
betsie
(8 mins ago)
Gee is an absolute legend. Fair play, has no fear and just wants to send it big. Amazing to see him up and about, brings a tear to the eye just seeing him as ok as can be.
[Reply]
3
0
dhftw1231
(17 mins ago)
Gee is superhuman to be up and about like that
[Reply]
1
0
beater32
(17 mins ago)
No Brrrraaappp?
[Reply]
