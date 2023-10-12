Video: Behind The Scenes Last Practice Sessions At Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 12, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

The hill has been sculpted and the riders have honed in their lines. Follow along as Brett Tippie takes you behind the scenes at Red Bull Rampage 2023.

Red Bull Rampage 2023


3 Comments
  • 2 0
 Gee is an absolute legend. Fair play, has no fear and just wants to send it big. Amazing to see him up and about, brings a tear to the eye just seeing him as ok as can be.
  • 3 0
 Gee is superhuman to be up and about like that
  • 1 0
 No Brrrraaappp?





