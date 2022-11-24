Video: Behind The Scenes of Remy Metailler's INSANE POV

Nov 24, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

bigquotesThis video was not about the riding but really about creating a cool shot involving other sports. Nick McNutt is one of the best skier around, and someone who spends lots of time climbing around Squamish in the summer. We had chatted about the A Print of the chief and how there is 5.7 climb on a section where I could ride my bike down next to the route. It's more of a scrambling than a climb, but you still need good shoes and the use of your hands for it. The riding part had been done several time in the past, and even though it is way steeper and more slippery than In And Out slabs, it's not the hardest feature around, but it's not that easy either, since the run out ends up on a cliff.

Nick and I went there on Thursday, but we missed the good light by a few minutes, so we decided to head back the next day, and I randomly called Braden Dean to see if he had planned to wing suite the Chief that day. Funny enough, he had plan to do it at the exact same time... Too good to be true, so Dylan Wolsky also joined to try to capture a photo of the action.

In the end, the timing for a photo was a bit off, but it was still a really cool moment!

Check out @nickmcnutt @bradendean @dylanwolskyphoto and @remymetaillerRemy Metailler

Original Clip: Remy Metailler Rides Pass Free Soloist While Wingsuiter Passes Overhead


Photo by dylanwolskyphoto



6 Comments

  • 3 1
 But that is insane! This footage really helps to appreciate the steepness of the slab, the speed of the flying man, and the total insanity of it all. Beers on me.
  • 2 0
 LOL so many people passed instant judgement on Remy for riding too close to the climber.
  • 3 0
 Its very strange they didn't realize this was a setup shot.... haha
  • 2 0
 Nice tree root over rock acton at 9:05
  • 1 0
 Incredible work on all fronts: creative, skilled, daring and beautiful area.
  • 1 0
 If ever there was time to be wearing riding shoes with 5.10 rubber.





