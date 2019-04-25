Behind-the-Scenes of Adolf Silva's eMTB Double Flip

Words by YT
Last month we launched our first e-enduro the Decoy
. Whatever your stance on e-mtbs we proved that they’re incredibly fun to ride and certainly not something to ignore. The Decoy opens up a new world of mountain biking, It allows you to go further and discover new trails that you would never have ridden before.
Join us below and see how Adolf Silva rides in this photo story shot by Ale Di Lullo, whilst filming with Rupert Walker. Disclaimer:
Warning! Pictures were taken with professional riders on a closed course. Do not attempt.
Achtung! Die abgebildeten Manöver wurden von Extremsportlern unter kontrollierten Bedingungen durchgeführt. Nicht nachmachen.
@YTIndustries
