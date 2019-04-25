PHOTOGRAPHY

Behind-the-Scenes of Adolf Silva's eMTB Double Flip

Apr 25, 2019
by YT Industries  
Shot by Ale Di Lullo

Words by YT

Last month we launched our first e-enduro the Decoy. Whatever your stance on e-mtbs we proved that they’re incredibly fun to ride and certainly not something to ignore. The Decoy opens up a new world of mountain biking, It allows you to go further and discover new trails that you would never have ridden before.

Join us below and see how Adolf Silva rides in this photo story shot by Ale Di Lullo, whilst filming with Rupert Walker.



Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo



Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo



Shot by Ralph Schupp


Shot by Ale Di Lullo


Shot by Ale Di Lullo
Adolf Silva with his custom specced Decoy


Disclaimer:
Warning! Pictures were taken with professional riders on a closed course. Do not attempt.
Achtung! Die abgebildeten Manöver wurden von Extremsportlern unter kontrollierten Bedingungen durchgeführt. Nicht nachmachen.

MENTIONS: @YTIndustries


4 Comments

  • + 4
 Damn. I was going to try it till I read the warning at the bottom.
  • + 1
 It's fine, just read it as though you shouldn't attempt to take pictures, so you're now ready to go for the double. Pity there will be no pictures to prove it though.
  • + 1
 Lazy bastard. I'm only going to do backflips on an e-bike when I'm old and no longer able to do backflips like that on an unassisted bike.
  • + 2
 great .... but with the battery inserted I see it quite hard ....

