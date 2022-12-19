Video: Behind The Scenes Of Fabio Wibmer's 'Street Life'

Dec 19, 2022
by Crankbrothers  


Go behind the scenes of Fabio Wibmer’s Street Life and learn more about what it took to bring this new video project to fruition. Filmed over 3 days in and around Nice, France, watch as Fabio Wibmer, joined by fellow rider John Langlois, photographer Hannes Berger, and filmer’s Robbie Meade and Chris Seager, create the launch video for our latest shoe addition, the Stamp Street Fabio.





The Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection is available now, both online and at local retailers.

Riders: Fabio Wibmer & John Langlois

Photo: Hannes Berger

Video: Steel City Media, We Are Peny, Seager Films


#WERIDECB

Posted In:
Videos


3 Comments

  • 2 1
 No matter what some 10 year old says, Fabio Wimber is overrated
  • 1 0
 How so?
  • 2 0
 umm how





