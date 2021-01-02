Photo Story: Behind the Scenes of Dawid Godziek's 'Mafia' Edit

Jan 2, 2021
by NS Bikes  
David Godziek started his professional career with BMX, but not long ago he moved to MTB where he already has some solid results in FMB World Tour.


Words: NS Bikes
Photography: Bartek "Wolis" Wolinski

360-triple-barspin on step down, quad-whip, cashroll-double-barspin, 360-downwhip-whip on step up, halfcab barspin and fullcab 540 down the drop- this is pure madness. Tricks which was presented by Dawid Godziek in his newest NS Mafia video admits his insane skills, versatility, and creativity.

bigquotesIt's been really unusual, as the main reason to make the new movie was my car. I wanted to show it in some fancy scenery so the gangsta style came up pretty naturally. The rest was just a case of our creativity.Dawid Godziek

Behind the scenes

Production of the first scenes
The Ns Bikes mafia intro was filmed in Janów-Nikiszowiec - an administrative district of Katowice city, built in 1908.

For such a project as NS Mafia the choice of right video and photography crew was crucial. There are many extremely talented guys in the industry but for this project the case was to work with well-known guys who were working together before and understand each others in second. That is why Kuba Gzela and Bartek "Wolis" Wolinski were chosen to participate in the whole thing.

bigquotesIt was great to be invited for such a unique project. We've been working with Dawid for about 10 years now, and from the really beginning I was sure it's gonna be a special and fun project for all of us. It was cool to work with the whole crew even that we have a few issues like bad weather. I believe the whole material we gathered fits altogether in gangsta styleBartek Wolinski

bigquotesThe biggest fun for me was to film all the bangers. We knew each try was like "all or nothing". We have operated under serious pressure as each shot had to be perfect. When Dawid lands trick one after another and our shot was sharp we were so stoked!.Kuba Gzela


Dawid and his Mercedes SEC 500.




The fun fact is that we chose to film only during the cloudy bad weather days, to keep the gloomy mood in the movie.
Who s the boss here
NSBikes mafia guys are actually two professional actors who play mainly in polish gangsta movies.

bigquotesFor the first hour of filming with actors I was pretty nervous. I knew they are cool and professional guys, but I was afraid if they don't still my car and leave us alone in the forest (laughing)Dawid Godziek

During the lockdown Dawid built some smaller jumps for the young ones on his training spot, unfortunately the dirt is very sandy and this spot works the best during the fall and winter time, which was perfect for filming in the end of 2020.

NFCC
Keep it simple.

Indian air seatgrab to tailwhip.

We were definitely amazed by Dawid’s performance during the filming for this project, but stomping bikeflip on the first try perfectly, left us speechless.

When you ask Dawid to hold a superman for a photo… Smile

One of the tricks Dawid took from BMX to MTB - 36downside tailwhip to indian air.

Cashroll double barspin - we definitely didn’t expect this one to go so smooth.

Dawid on the way up for another jump.


360 downside tailwhip to downside tailwhip, very unusual combo as most of the slopestyle riders pull double downside tailwhips.

1 2 3 4 whips
Seatgrab indian air to double Tailwhip is another combo Dawid took from BMX to MTB.





NS Decade

Dawid’s first-ever frontflip off a flat drop.


Halfcab barspin is definitely something we will see more often on the slopestyle events next year!.

Cab 540. NBD?.


it’s not the first time when Dawid stomps quad tailwhip on MTB, he did it on Audi Nines 2 years ago but it’s definitely the first time when he does it on such a small jump.


Twister no hand is Dawid’s signature move on the slopestyle events.

double tailwhip off the boner log.



Stay tuned for more episodes with NS Mafia.





Follow Godziek Brothers for more Behind The Scenes videos!

Posted In:
Videos Photo Epics NS Bikes Dawid Godziek Freeride Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Eliot Jackson Parts Ways with Giant]
60093 views
10 of the Wildest and Weirdest Mountain Bike Stories from 2020
53181 views
YT Bids Farewell to Vali Holl, Adolf Silva & Cam Zink
48055 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
48009 views
Video: Reece Wallace Overshoots 70ft Jump
45365 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
44153 views
Loris Vergier Signs With Trek Factory Racing
43057 views
2020 Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Winner
42760 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 So Dawid, how often do people think you’re mafia when you drive your Mercedes around Poland? =)
  • 3 0
 Polish mafia drives BMWs Wink
  • 2 0
 It is a great edit but I love the photos, especially the sequences, it takes me back to looking through snowboard mags in the 90s trying figure out how tricks were done
  • 1 0
 Same...Devun Walsh's were the best
  • 1 0
 @ns-bikes a wee typo in the 4th quote, says 'still my car' not 'steal'
  • 1 0
 Zajebiście Smile
  • 1 0
 SZTOS! Whip

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008837
Mobile Version of Website