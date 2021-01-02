Photo Story: Behind the Scenes of Dawid Godziek's 'Mafia' Edit

Words: NS Bikes
Photography: Bartek "Wolis" Wolinski
360-triple-barspin on step down, quad-whip, cashroll-double-barspin, 360-downwhip-whip on step up, halfcab barspin and fullcab 540 down the drop- this is pure madness. Tricks which was presented by Dawid Godziek in his newest NS Mafia video admits his insane skills, versatility, and creativity.
|It's been really unusual, as the main reason to make the new movie was my car. I wanted to show it in some fancy scenery so the gangsta style came up pretty naturally. The rest was just a case of our creativity.—Dawid Godziek
For such a project as NS Mafia the choice of right video and photography crew was crucial. There are many extremely talented guys in the industry but for this project the case was to work with well-known guys who were working together before and understand each others in second. That is why Kuba Gzela and Bartek "Wolis" Wolinski were chosen to participate in the whole thing.
|It was great to be invited for such a unique project. We've been working with Dawid for about 10 years now, and from the really beginning I was sure it's gonna be a special and fun project for all of us. It was cool to work with the whole crew even that we have a few issues like bad weather. I believe the whole material we gathered fits altogether in gangsta style—Bartek Wolinski
|The biggest fun for me was to film all the bangers. We knew each try was like "all or nothing". We have operated under serious pressure as each shot had to be perfect. When Dawid lands trick one after another and our shot was sharp we were so stoked!.—Kuba Gzela
|For the first hour of filming with actors I was pretty nervous. I knew they are cool and professional guys, but I was afraid if they don't still my car and leave us alone in the forest (laughing)—Dawid Godziek
Follow Godziek Brothers
for more Behind The Scenes videos!
7 Comments
Post a Comment