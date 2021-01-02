Photo Story: Behind the Scenes of Dawid Godziek's 'Mafia' Edit

David Godziek started his professional career with BMX, but not long ago he moved to MTB where he already has some solid results in FMB World Tour.

Words: NS Bikes

Photography: Bartek "Wolis" Wolinski

It's been really unusual, as the main reason to make the new movie was my car. I wanted to show it in some fancy scenery so the gangsta style came up pretty naturally. The rest was just a case of our creativity. — Dawid Godziek

The Ns Bikes mafia intro was filmed in Janów-Nikiszowiec - an administrative district of Katowice city, built in 1908.

It was great to be invited for such a unique project. We've been working with Dawid for about 10 years now, and from the really beginning I was sure it's gonna be a special and fun project for all of us. It was cool to work with the whole crew even that we have a few issues like bad weather. I believe the whole material we gathered fits altogether in gangsta style — Bartek Wolinski

The biggest fun for me was to film all the bangers. We knew each try was like "all or nothing". We have operated under serious pressure as each shot had to be perfect. When Dawid lands trick one after another and our shot was sharp we were so stoked!. — Kuba Gzela

Dawid and his Mercedes SEC 500.

The fun fact is that we chose to film only during the cloudy bad weather days, to keep the gloomy mood in the movie.

NSBikes mafia guys are actually two professional actors who play mainly in polish gangsta movies.

For the first hour of filming with actors I was pretty nervous. I knew they are cool and professional guys, but I was afraid if they don't still my car and leave us alone in the forest (laughing) — Dawid Godziek

During the lockdown Dawid built some smaller jumps for the young ones on his training spot, unfortunately the dirt is very sandy and this spot works the best during the fall and winter time, which was perfect for filming in the end of 2020.

Keep it simple.

Indian air seatgrab to tailwhip.

We were definitely amazed by Dawid’s performance during the filming for this project, but stomping bikeflip on the first try perfectly, left us speechless.

When you ask Dawid to hold a superman for a photo…

One of the tricks Dawid took from BMX to MTB - 36downside tailwhip to indian air.

Cashroll double barspin - we definitely didn’t expect this one to go so smooth.

Dawid on the way up for another jump.

360 downside tailwhip to downside tailwhip, very unusual combo as most of the slopestyle riders pull double downside tailwhips.

Seatgrab indian air to double Tailwhip is another combo Dawid took from BMX to MTB.

Dawid’s first-ever frontflip off a flat drop.

Halfcab barspin is definitely something we will see more often on the slopestyle events next year!.

Cab 540. NBD?.

it’s not the first time when Dawid stomps quad tailwhip on MTB, he did it on Audi Nines 2 years ago but it’s definitely the first time when he does it on such a small jump.

Twister no hand is Dawid’s signature move on the slopestyle events.

double tailwhip off the boner log.

Stay tuned for more episodes with NS Mafia.