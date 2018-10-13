INTERVIEWS

Behind the Scenes of the Crankbrothers Synthesis Wheelset on the Downtime Podcast

Oct 13, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Crankbrothers Photo

Words: Chris Hall // Photo: Crankbrothers/Manfred Stromberg


Jason Schiers, and Mello Bouwmeester, the guys behind the development of Crankbrothers new Synthesis wheelset, join me for an in-depth chat.

Jason (founder of ENVE) and Mello (founder of Bouwmeester Composites) are heavyweights of the mountain bike industry, and in their first collaborative effort have released the Crankbrothers Synthesis wheelset, mountain biking’s first front and rear tuned carbon wheelset.

You'll probably have seen the product and the reviews over the past week or so, but in this episode of the podcast we go deeper inside SR56, the research and development arm of the Selle Royal group that Crankbrothers belongs to. Join me in getting to know the characters involved, how they met, and what it really takes to develop a product as complex as this.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/crankbrothers-synthesis/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

MENTIONS: @downtimepodcast


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2019 Cannondale Habit is Shockingly Normal
80558 views
$5 Raffle: Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
71874 views
Opinion: Why Have Bike Makers Ignored this Grassroots Fix?
56251 views
Review: Trek Session 9.9 29
51922 views
Local Flavors: The Complete Guide to Riding in Duluth, Minnesota
45254 views
First Ride: Scott Ransom 900 Tuned
41985 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides in the Foulest Weather Imaginable
40642 views
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
40184 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022827
Mobile Version of Website