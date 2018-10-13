Behind the Scenes of the Crankbrothers Synthesis Wheelset on the Downtime Podcast

Words: Chris Hall // Photo: Crankbrothers/Manfred Stromberg
Jason Schiers, and Mello Bouwmeester, the guys behind the development of Crankbrothers new Synthesis wheelset, join me for an in-depth chat.
Jason (founder of ENVE) and Mello (founder of Bouwmeester Composites) are heavyweights of the mountain bike industry, and in their first collaborative effort have released the Crankbrothers Synthesis wheelset, mountain biking’s first front and rear tuned carbon wheelset.
You'll probably have seen the product and the reviews over the past week or so, but in this episode of the podcast we go deeper inside SR56, the research and development arm of the Selle Royal group that Crankbrothers belongs to. Join me in getting to know the characters involved, how they met, and what it really takes to develop a product as complex as this.
