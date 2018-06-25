Behind The Scenes Podcast - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Join us for the first episode of 'Behind The Scenes' from Crankworx in Les Gets, France. Firstly we grabbed a quick chat with Ed Masters to hear about his new diet, race season so far and the events he's looking forward to here in Les Gets. The Queen of Crankworx Jill Kintner then joined us to discuss how she stays focused throughout these events, her daily schedule and working with the local community at home in Washington. Craig Evans and Ryan Howard have a brief chat about their whip off experience. We also caught up with freeride legend and Crankworx presenter Cam McCaul and SRAM's European Marketing Manager, Elmar Keineke.Join us for the second installment of 'Behind The Scenes' from Crankworx in Les Gets, France. First off, we chatted to Vaea Verbeeck about her Crankworx season so far, how she handles the stacked athlete schedule at Cranworx and the events she looks forward to most. We then hand over to Sam Reynolds to chat about the evolution of dual speed n style, his extended Euro road trip and a little bit of motocross chat. Then, last but not least Sam Blenkinsop sits down to discuss his current King of Crankworx title, his 2018 race schedule and whether or not there will be a comeback video to Loic's recent 'How To Ride Like Sam Blenkinsop.'Join us for the third installment of 'Behind Crankworx' Les Gets. During this episode, we speak with 2015 King of Crankorx Bernard Kerr. Keegan Wright then joins us to tell us about his pump track win on Friday evening and the events he's most looking forward too. We then sat down with reigning World Champion Loic Bruni to chat about his 2018 race season so far, and competing at Crankworx in his home country. Rachel Atherton tells us just how much she's enjoying the Les Gets track and how much she'd like to see a similar event in the UK. Last but not least Santa Cruz Syndicate mechanic Jason Marsh tells us about his Crankworx experience so far.You can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube.For event information, results, standings and live stream times head to www.crankworx.com / www.lesgets.com and follow Crankworx on these channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.