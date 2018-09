How The YT Mob's World Champs Bikes Were Painted

The Designer

Andreas John, Creative Director, YT Industries GmbH. Normally you will find him working on a vast variety of projects ranging from web graphics to Worlds Bikes.

The Painter

Adrian Flor, usually found painting motorcycles and helmets, but he's had the challenging yet rewarding gig of painting The YT Mob’s World’s Bikes for the past 3 years, and what a great job he's done!

World Championships, the time of year when brands, teams, mechanics and athletes come together to create something special , its now an un-written tradition. A custom painted and designed bike that fans lust over. We caught up with the 2 main people behind The YT Mob’s custom TUES’ to find out more about the process and influences when creating these masterpieces.To get inspiration for our bikes' designs we try to look at the whole frame and how the design language gets supported rather than getting lost in small details in the beginning. We wanted to stay in line with the last two World Championship paint jobs whilst making a few changes to add some 'bling' since it's our the third year on the circuit. When it comes to the national colours we always try to hint in their direction and not just slap the flag on the frame.We have been designing the frames for the past 3 years so to keep the frames different from year to year we try to push it in different directions. The basic design stays roughly the same though. This time we used silver for the highlights and also gave it a mixed glossy/matte finish instead of the pure matte versions from the last two years. Also the hard colour blocks disappeared and we added a gradient for the base, just more shiny this year.Because all the frames have a similar concept the initial frame/artwork takes the most time. Usually I'll spend a day on the initial concepts for the first frame then we discuss the different designs. After that it's roughly another day getting the 3 designs mocked up, tweaked and then another day preparing the Tech Sheet with all the graphic positions and colour ways for Adrian (our Painter). The short answer is 3 – 4 days.It really is an honour creating the paint-job and then seeing them getting raced by some of the best mountain bikers in the world. It's a surreal feeling – like so many things at YT Industries.