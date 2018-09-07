How The YT Mob's World Champs Bikes Were Painted

World Championships, the time of year when brands, teams, mechanics and athletes come together to create something special
, its now an un-written tradition. A custom painted and designed bike that fans lust over. We caught up with the 2 main people behind The YT Mob’s custom TUES’ to find out more about the process and influences when creating these masterpieces.
Andreas John, Creative Director, YT Industries GmbH. Normally you will find him working on a vast variety of projects ranging from web graphics to Worlds Bikes. Neko’s frame from concept to process and finally to reality.
To get inspiration for our bikes' designs we try to look at the whole frame and how the design language gets supported rather than getting lost in small details in the beginning. We wanted to stay in line with the last two World Championship paint jobs whilst making a few changes to add some 'bling' since it's our the third year on the circuit. When it comes to the national colours we always try to hint in their direction and not just slap the flag on the frame.Aaron Gwin’s 2016, 17 & 18 Worlds Bikes, Which is your favourite?
We have been designing the frames for the past 3 years so to keep the frames different from year to year we try to push it in different directions. The basic design stays roughly the same though. This time we used silver for the highlights and also gave it a mixed glossy/matte finish instead of the pure matte versions from the last two years. Also the hard colour blocks disappeared and we added a gradient for the base, just more shiny this year.
Because all the frames have a similar concept the initial frame/artwork takes the most time. Usually I'll spend a day on the initial concepts for the first frame then we discuss the different designs. After that it's roughly another day getting the 3 designs mocked up, tweaked and then another day preparing the Tech Sheet with all the graphic positions and colour ways for Adrian (our Painter). The short answer is 3 – 4 days.
It really is an honour creating the paint-job and then seeing them getting raced by some of the best mountain bikers in the world. It's a surreal feeling – like so many things at YT Industries.
Adrian Flor, usually found painting motorcycles and helmets, but he's had the challenging yet rewarding gig of painting The YT Mob’s World’s Bikes for the past 3 years, and what a great job he's done!
On average one frame takes about 58 hours from start to finish. With the first one taking up the most time, as we have to fit the design, define colours and most importantly create the workflow. In total, we have about 10 separate layers of paint, while we are trying to keep each layer as thin as possible to save weight and make sure that all frame parts can be easily assembled afterwards.
The most difficult and challenging part of painting the frames is done by Andi at YT, the design process. If the design is not well thought-out even the most precise paint job can’t save the project. Personally, for me the most challenging part is to realise the design on the actual frame, make sure that the proportions are correct and everything looks exactly like Andi visualised it. From a technical perspective, the colour gradient was the biggest challenge, as we had to disassemble the whole frame to paint each part individually to then put it back together later on.
To paint a frame, first of all we have to sand it. Followed by adding a base coat layer it has to be sanded again. In the next steps, we add the base colour. On this frame this is the colour gradient or fade if you will, where we worked with glaze to guarantee a soft transition between the different colours. To protect those first steps we added one layer of clear coat, which also gets sanded so the next layers stick. Afterwards, we added all the small details like logos. This takes the longest as there are a lot of really small pieces. Finally we added another layer of clear coat, which gets polished.
I would like that to have some desing input into the frames, but at the same time Andi’s designs are great and don’t really leave room for improvement. But when it comes to paint effects and different possibilities to add additional design elements and outstanding features I think I would have something to add.
Photos: Isac Paddock
