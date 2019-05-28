Behind the Scenes with Ghost Factory Racing at the Nove Mesto World Cup XC

I had an off day. What is even more frustrating is that I don’t know why. I felt good, my shape is good. I will do a bloodtest the coming week. It was a bad day, but unfortunately it is part of the game. The team won the ranking again which is really cool. It is so good to see the other girls do so well. Seeing all the guys on the podium is really cool, it is one of the most incredible feelings I ever had. They are working so hard behind the scenes. First in Albstadt and again in Nove Mesto. I was just crying after my race, but still went on the podium with the team and that just felt great. That team support and having my mom and dad and my best friend in Nove Mesto means the world to me. I was riding with Emily Batty and Annie Last in the back of the field. Emily asked me “Barbara what is going on with us?” So it’s not only me who was suffering. — Barbara Benko