Carlson and Morrison Battle the Wicklow EWS – Video

May 31, 2017
by Giant Bicycles  

With Mckay Vezina out nursing a separated shoulder following a recent crash, the Giant Factory Off-Road Team had a small squad for the fourth round of the Enduro World Series in Ireland. Josh Carlson and Rae Morrison gave it their all on the rocky, rooty and rut-filled tracks of Wicklow. The crowds always turn out for the Emerald Enduro, and this year was no different.

Josh, who started his EWS season late, found some consistency to finish the grueling six-stage race in 21st place. And Rae ended up 11th on her Liv Hail Advanced, moving up to 8th overall in the pro women’s rankings. Here’s our behind-the-scenes look at round four from Ireland.


