The Giant Factory Off-Road Team at EWS Round - Video

Mar 28, 2017
by Giant Bicycles  

The 2017 Enduro World Series got off to a stormy start in New Zealand at the Crankworx Rotorua Giant TOA Enduro. Heavy rains before and during the weekend made for one of the wildest EWS events ever. Giant Factory Off-Road Team riders faced tough conditions—especially Canadian Mckay Vezina, who got the brunt of the storm during the men’s finals and had to negotiate sticky mud and deep ruts aboard his Trance Advanced just to make it down the mountain. The squad was led by Liv rider Rae Morrison riding her Hail Advanced team bike on her home turf in New Zealand. Rae finished 11th in her first EWS race for Liv, a great start to the season for the New Zealand native. Team leader Josh Carlson missed this EWS round due to family reasons.

