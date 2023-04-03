Video: Behind the Shot With Heather Young & Eliot Jackson

|I grew up in a small town in new Hampshire. Mountain biking was something that wasn’t even on my radar, I didn’t know anybody that did it. I was always interested in photography and filming but most of the people where I lived had 9 to 5 jobs and worked for a big corporation, and to me that was kind of the inevitable, even though I didn’t want that for myself.—Heather Young
Heather has had a unique start in her journey as a photographer who has transitioned from fashion into shooting mountain biking primarily. This shows through her unique style and take on an industry of photography that can start to feel very cut and paste. Take a look into an afternoon shoot with Eliot Jackson, revisiting some of the trails he used to spend countless hours on back when he was training for the world cup race season.
Images by Heather Young. Video by Luca Cometti.
