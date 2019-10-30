Bell Announces All-New 'Super Air R' Helmet

Oct 30, 2019
by Bell Bike Helmets  


PRESS RELEASE: Bell Bike Helmets



As pioneers of removable chin bar technology, we have a legacy to uphold and overcome. We designed the Super Air R from the ground up to push the boundaries of performance and versatility. With class-leading Flex Spherical MIPS technology, superior ventilation, a total weight that is 22% or 144 grams lighter than its predecessor and an easy 2-click removable chin bar, this is a true all-mountain performer.

This is a True All-Mountain Performer


Features:

• 2-Click Removable Chin Bar
• Flex Spherical + MIPS
• 26 Vents for Superior Ventilation
• 22% Lighter than it's Predecessor
• 3-Position Adjustable Visor with GoogleGuide™




For more information click here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Helmets Bell


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
140976 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
112686 views
21 Downhill Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2019 - Vote For Your Favourite
82535 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
62007 views
Bike Check: Aggy's Evil Wreckoning LB 'The Only Trail Bike at Rampage 2019'
57296 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
50266 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
45914 views
A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New "D4" Helmet
41026 views

9 Comments

  • 7 0
 Obviously this should have been called the “Super Duper.”
  • 3 0
 Or taken a page out of Rockshox's book and called it the "Super Deluxe Ultimate Signature Select Plus"
  • 2 0
 What the hell is a google guide lol
  • 4 0
 It tells you which local fast food place some lady name Karen WOULDNT recommend because they charged her little brat for his 30th special sauce packet.

Then it recommends a trendy brewery/gastro-pub to hit up after your ride.
  • 2 0
 When I read Super Air R, in my head it just sounds like Super Error.
  • 1 0
 Nooo you mean Super-ior.
  • 1 0
 For once, a removable chin bar helmet looks good with and without the chin bar. I actually kinda like it.
  • 1 0
 Dang, I wish my helmet had a googleguide
  • 1 0
 shouldve called it, "all new Hells, Bells"

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013245
Mobile Version of Website