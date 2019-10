Bell Announces All-New 'Super Air R' Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Bell Bike Helmets

This is a True All-Mountain Performer



Features:



• 2-Click Removable Chin Bar

• Flex Spherical + MIPS

• 26 Vents for Superior Ventilation

• 22% Lighter than it's Predecessor

• 3-Position Adjustable Visor with GoogleGuide™



As pioneers of removable chin bar technology, we have a legacy to uphold and overcome. We designed the Super Air R from the ground up to push the boundaries of performance and versatility. With class-leading Flex Spherical MIPS technology, superior ventilation, a total weight that is 22% or 144 grams lighter than its predecessor and an easy 2-click removable chin bar, this is a true all-mountain performer.For more information click here