Bell Announces All-New 'Super Air R' Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Bell Bike Helmets
As pioneers of removable chin bar technology, we have a legacy to uphold and overcome. We designed the Super Air R from the ground up to push the boundaries of performance and versatility. With class-leading Flex Spherical MIPS technology, superior ventilation, a total weight that is 22% or 144 grams lighter than its predecessor and an easy 2-click removable chin bar, this is a true all-mountain performer.This is a True All-Mountain Performer
Features:
• 2-Click Removable Chin Bar
• Flex Spherical + MIPS
• 26 Vents for Superior Ventilation
• 22% Lighter than it's Predecessor
• 3-Position Adjustable Visor with GoogleGuide™
For more information click here
.
9 Comments
Then it recommends a trendy brewery/gastro-pub to hit up after your ride.
Post a Comment