Bell's New Full Face and Bargain MIPS Half Shell - Eurobike 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Bell has two important additions to their catalog, both of which bring safety to a lower price-point. First up is the Full-9 Fusion that's essentially a less expensive version of their high-end Full-9. How much less expensive? The Full-9, with its carbon fiber shell, goes for $450 USD, whereas the Full-9 Fusion gets a $240 USD price tag.


Most of the difference in price can be traced down to a fiberglass shell instead of the Full-9's carbon job, but snap-in pads instead of the Full-9's magnetic ones also contribute to the price difference. You'll also find a new EPS chin bar that's softer and therefore able to deform more and dissipate impacts better. It's not EJECT-compatible like the Full-9, but it does keep the MIPS liner and, just as importantly to some riders, it looks like the Full-9 aside from the graphics.



The other fresh helmet is the Spark, and much like the Full-9 Fusion, Bell is aiming to bring good looks and the safety features from their pricier helmets to a lower MSRP. And at $70 USD, the Spark might be the least expensive MIPS-equipped lid on the market, and it looks pretty sharp to boot.


The Spark's MIPS liner is attached to its adjustable fit system rather than the shell, which Bell says makes it more comfortable, and it gets a sturdy (but fixed, so no goggles underneath it) visor attachment. It's also sporting neat rubber bumpers where the straps meet the shell, with the idea being that when your lid isn't on your head, it's resting on the rubber bumpers rather than the edge of its EPS shell. Expect to see the Spark at your LBS this coming September.

17 Comments

  • + 11
 damn, $70 retail for a mips helmet! finally a price not to complain about haha
nice to see some lower price barriers into good protection
  • + 4
 There's a new MIPS 661 fullface for $160 too, very good to see
  • + 2
 Huh. So the Fusion swaps the Eject system for MIPS (as well as apparently a new chinbar and the obligatory new graphics) with a $40 price increase compared to the Transfer-9? Still sounds good... and that $70 MIPS half-shell? Dang, Bell reigns supreme. Comfort, size, safety, price... I'm loving my new Transfer-9, and I know what my next regular half-shell will be, if/when I have to replace my Giro Hex. Granted, of course, that this Spark comes in a true XXL.
  • + 1
 Don't forget their crash replacement program either. It's not a new helmet for free, but the discount helps.
  • + 2
 Switched from TLD to Bell Full 9 Carbon this year. Apart from the fact is squeaks (so annoying) - it's leagues above the TLD in terms of comfort. So much better.
  • + 1
 The Bell Super DH is the best convertible helmet in my opinion and it looks normal when you remove the chin bar. The Spark being only 70 MSRP is insanely cheap... Bell just keeps on killing it.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: It only looks normal if you've got a fat head. For anyone else it doubles up as Goomba fancy dress
  • + 1
 So $250 for a full face that isn't at least fibreglass? I'll pass, I like my brain thank you very much.
  • + 1
 Isn’t polycarbonate and fiberglass the same thing?
  • + 2
 @midschool: Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic. Fibreglass is a glass reinforced composite; the matrix (non-fibre portion) of which could be polycarbonate, but isn't necessarily.
  • + 1
 Just what everyone wanted, a 240$ full face with zero vents
  • + 1
 As technology leaps forward there always seems to be one company that for no reason wants to leap back!
  • + 4
 You do realize that all the “New” light weight highly ventilated full face helmets everyone is marketing to you already exist in Bell’s line? This is a DH helmet, if you want a highly ventilated helmet they do the Super DH.
  • + 0
 @midschool: you don't like air getting to your head when riding dh?
  • + 6
 @richsoffar: maybe the tracks in the U.K. are too short, but the three to five minutes it takes to get to the bottom have never left me worried about ventilation. Even when riding in the alps it has never crossed my mind. Keeping my head and face safe on the other hand is on my mind the whole way down. A true DH helmet with mips and at an affordable price is a win for riders as far as I can see.
  • + 1
 @midschool: he didn't say anything about a not true dh helmet. Just said vents. DH helmets have vents too. Does something other than the certifications make it a true DH helmet to you?
it gets hot here in the states
  • + 2
 @midschool: I also think maybe the op didn't see the big vents under the visor as those look alike they would flow some good air over your head

