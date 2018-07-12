Bell's New Full Face and Bargain MIPS Half Shell - Eurobike 2018

Bell has two important additions to their catalog, both of which bring safety to a lower price-point. First up is the Full-9 Fusion that's essentially a less expensive version of their high-end Full-9. How much less expensive? The Full-9, with its carbon fiber shell, goes for $450 USD, whereas the Full-9 Fusion gets a $240 USD price tag.Most of the difference in price can be traced down to a fiberglass shell instead of the Full-9's carbon job, but snap-in pads instead of the Full-9's magnetic ones also contribute to the price difference. You'll also find a new EPS chin bar that's softer and therefore able to deform more and dissipate impacts better. It's not EJECT-compatible like the Full-9, but it does keep the MIPS liner and, just as importantly to some riders, it looks like the Full-9 aside from the graphics.The other fresh helmet is the Spark, and much like the Full-9 Fusion, Bell is aiming to bring good looks and the safety features from their pricier helmets to a lower MSRP. And at $70 USD, the Spark might be the least expensive MIPS-equipped lid on the market, and it looks pretty sharp to boot.The Spark's MIPS liner is attached to its adjustable fit system rather than the shell, which Bell says makes it more comfortable, and it gets a sturdy (but fixed, so no goggles underneath it) visor attachment. It's also sporting neat rubber bumpers where the straps meet the shell, with the idea being that when your lid isn't on your head, it's resting on the rubber bumpers rather than the edge of its EPS shell. Expect to see the Spark at your LBS this coming September.