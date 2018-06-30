VIDEOS

Video: Doing Battle At The Fort

Jun 30, 2018
by Bell Bike Helmets  

With the next round of the World Cup just weeks away, we look back at the epic battle that was round 2 in Fort William. Testing riders determination, mental and physical toughness, Fort William proved to be a challenge to the world’s best. Showing their true colors, both Rachel Atherton and Aaron Gwin fought on through mechanicals and crashes to score valuable points towards their 2018 title ambitions. The grit and determination shown by all of our athletes at Fort William is what sets them apart, and we are proud to have the worlds best riders wearing Bell helmets. We salute all of them with our latest edit, Battle at the Fort.


