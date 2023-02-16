Bell Introduces New Full-10 Spherical DH Helmet

Bell's new Full-10 DH full face helmet launches today, nearly a decade after its very successful predecessor, the Full 9, made its debut. The Full-10 is priced at $650, and now occupies the top spot in Bell's helmet lineup, with a carbon shell, improved ventilation, and laundry list of modern safety features.
Those safety features include the addition of Spherical Technology, which is essentially a ball and socket design that uses two separate layers of foam connected by elastomers that allow the two layers to move independently. The idea is that during a crash the outer layer is able to rotate enough to help dissipate a portion of the impact force, reducing the amount of stress that reaches the brain. That outer layer uses EPS foam to deal with higher speed impacts, and the inner layer is EPP, a lower density foam to handle the slower speed impacts.
Bell Full-10 Details
• Mips Spherical
• Carbon shell
• 4 color options
• Sizes: XS/S, M, L, XL/XXL
• Certifications: NTA 8776 (e-bike), CPSC, CE EN 1078:2012,
ASTM F1952-15, DH ASTM F2032-15 BMX
• Weight: 1092 grams (M, actual)
• MSRP: $650 USD
• www.bellhelmets.com
As for ventilation, Bell equipped the Full-10 with the extra-fancy sounding Thermal Exchange Airflow System (TEAS). The system involves channels in the foam at the front of the helmet that are designed to keep air moving over a rider's head and out the larger rear vents.
The cheek pads are affixed in place by magnets, which makes removing them for cleaning (or after an accident with the helmet still on a rider's head) an easy process. Two extra sets of cheek pads are included to help achieve the perfect fit. Other features include an integrated breakaway camera mount, and a titanium D-ring closure system.
There Full-10 is available in four sizes (XS/S, M, L, XL/XXL) and there are four different color schemes to choose from. The actual weight of a size medium is 1092 grams.
