Bell Introduces New Full-10 Spherical DH Helmet

Bell's new Full-10 DH full face helmet launches today, nearly a decade after its very successful predecessor, the Full 9, made its debut. The Full-10 is priced at $650, and now occupies the top spot in Bell's helmet lineup, with a carbon shell, improved ventilation, and laundry list of modern safety features.



Those safety features include the addition of Spherical Technology, which is essentially a ball and socket design that uses two separate layers of foam connected by elastomers that allow the two layers to move independently. The idea is that during a crash the outer layer is able to rotate enough to help dissipate a portion of the impact force, reducing the amount of stress that reaches the brain. That outer layer uses EPS foam to deal with higher speed impacts, and the inner layer is EPP, a lower density foam to handle the slower speed impacts.



Bell Full-10 Details

• Mips Spherical

• Carbon shell

• 4 color options

• Sizes: XS/S, M, L, XL/XXL

• Certifications: NTA 8776 (e-bike), CPSC, CE EN 1078:2012,

ASTM F1952-15, DH ASTM F2032-15 BMX

• Weight: 1092 grams (M, actual)

• MSRP: $650 USD

• www.bellhelmets.com

