Bell Introduces New Full-10 Spherical DH Helmet

Feb 16, 2023
by Mike Kazimer  
Bell Full 10

Bell's new Full-10 DH full face helmet launches today, nearly a decade after its very successful predecessor, the Full 9, made its debut. The Full-10 is priced at $650, and now occupies the top spot in Bell's helmet lineup, with a carbon shell, improved ventilation, and laundry list of modern safety features.

Those safety features include the addition of Spherical Technology, which is essentially a ball and socket design that uses two separate layers of foam connected by elastomers that allow the two layers to move independently. The idea is that during a crash the outer layer is able to rotate enough to help dissipate a portion of the impact force, reducing the amount of stress that reaches the brain. That outer layer uses EPS foam to deal with higher speed impacts, and the inner layer is EPP, a lower density foam to handle the slower speed impacts.
Bell Full-10 Details
• Mips Spherical
• Carbon shell
• 4 color options
• Sizes: XS/S, M, L, XL/XXL
• Certifications: NTA 8776 (e-bike), CPSC, CE EN 1078:2012,
ASTM F1952-15, DH ASTM F2032-15 BMX
• Weight: 1092 grams (M, actual)
• MSRP: $650 USD
www.bellhelmets.com

As for ventilation, Bell equipped the Full-10 with the extra-fancy sounding Thermal Exchange Airflow System (TEAS). The system involves channels in the foam at the front of the helmet that are designed to keep air moving over a rider's head and out the larger rear vents.

Bell Full 10
Bell Full 10

Bell Full 10
Bell Full 10

The cheek pads are affixed in place by magnets, which makes removing them for cleaning (or after an accident with the helmet still on a rider's head) an easy process. Two extra sets of cheek pads are included to help achieve the perfect fit. Other features include an integrated breakaway camera mount, and a titanium D-ring closure system.

There Full-10 is available in four sizes (XS/S, M, L, XL/XXL) and there are four different color schemes to choose from. The actual weight of a size medium is 1092 grams.





34 Comments

  • 26 1
 From the front it looks like cheap Chinese scooter helmet and from the back... it looks like Hyundai car haha
  • 2 0
 honest question for ya'll: what's your opinion on the best looking and most ventilated DH certified helmet out there? I have a Fox Proframe right now that breathes great but I could go for a bit more protection I'm thinking. Even if I look like a little like a Hyundai
  • 1 0
 @peterman1234: Fox Rampage Pro Carbon
  • 1 0
 @peterman1234: oh wait you said most ventilated. nvm.
  • 1 0
 @peterman1234: switched from a proframe to a Leatt DBX 4.0, not as much protection as a full on DH helmet but breathes better and still feels safer than the half shell with a chinbar feeling I got from the proframe.
  • 2 0
 @peterman1234: Troy Lee D4, also lighter than the new Full-10.
  • 1 0
 @peterman1234: 100% Aircraft 2 - one of the best ventilation efficiency on the full DH helmet
  • 1 0
 @mca896: the Rampage looks solid for bike park but I also do a couple enduro races per year. And a helmet is required to be fully on your head while climbing
  • 2 0
 @peterman1234: TLD D4. if you want more ventilation still dh cert TLD Stage
  • 1 0
 @Upduro: I'll take a look. Interesting though I just saw my proframe is DH certified after all (ASTM F1952). Wouldnt have guessed that
  • 1 0
 @peterman1234: easy one here: 7idp Project 23, DH certified, 850 grams, tons of vents, awesome look.
It'd be the helmet I'd be riding right now if the xs size was a bit smaller
  • 10 1
 Edgy in ALL the wrong ways.
  • 5 0
 Been waiting for this as I wear Bell helmets now, it looks great in that raw carbon (other colours not so much) and tech is solid, but holy cow that price is nuts.
3 x TLD carbon D4 or this....
  • 1 0
 They will be in 250-350 range soon enough. I've never paid anywhere near full price for a Bell Helmet.
  • 1 0
 @fitnj: true and same...it's launch day and Jenson already has it listed at $479, but still......
  • 1 0
 check out the moto version for 1k if you think this is salty
  • 6 0
 Over 700 dollars w tax ! Damn
  • 3 1
 I used to buy Bell Giro helmets but not anymore after learning that they do not offer any crash replacement program in Canada.
Imagine spending $700 on a helmet only to have to discard it after a few weeks due to crashing on it.
  • 5 2
 "You didn't kill Anakin Skywalker, I did." Getting some really good Star Wars Dark Side vibes frome that helmet! I really like it!
  • 3 0
 looks like they would integrate terribly with just about any set of goggles....
  • 8 5
 They should have made it look less dumb
  • 4 0
 JFC, that price.
  • 4 0
 650 bucks, holy shit
  • 1 0
 More then a carbon TLD D-4 WTF?
  • 2 0
 I'll just wait for jensonusa to have it on sale for half off and I still won't buy that ugly helmet
  • 3 0
 hideous
  • 2 0
 Perfect addition for your Prius Prime track car
  • 1 0
 Remember when you could get a 661 helmet on sale for 70 bucks?Those were the days.
  • 2 0
 I dig it!
  • 2 1
 That was worth the wait! Looking forward to receiving mine.
  • 2 2
 I'll wait until they release the Full 12...cuz' I like to send it deep =D "bow chicka woww wowwwww"
  • 1 0
 The names of the helmet features are on a different level.
  • 2 0
 IT'S SPHERICAL
  • 2 0
 $650 Hell No!





