PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Bell Sixer Helmet - Review

Jan 16, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Bell Sixer review


The Sixer is a brand new addition to Bell's mountain bike helmet line, where it sits in the spot formerly occupied by the Super. The Super was a popular helmet, but advances in helmet technology meant that it was time for a fresh model to take its place. The Sixer picks up the torch with the extended rear coverage that's become the norm for all-mountain / trail helmets, along with 26 vents, integrated MIPS technology, goggle compatibility, and a removable camera or light mount.
Bell Sixer Details
• 26 vents, 4 brow ports
• MIPS liner
• Removable light / camera mount
• Adjustable visor
• CE EN1078, CPSC Bicycle certified
• Weight (actual): 410 grams
• MSRP: $150 USD
www.bellhelmets.com, @BellBikeHelmets

There are nine color choices, ranging from the classic matte black to a flourescent green called 'Retina Sear.' Available in four sizes, from small to extra large, our medium helmet weighed in at 410 grams. MSRP: $150 USD.


Bell Sixer review
Bell Sixer review
The Sixer has 26 vents, along with 4 horizontal brow vents.


Construction Details

The Sixer is constructed with a polycarbonate shell that covers the entire exterior of the helmet. Underneath that shell is an EPS foam liner that uses Bell's 'Progressive Layering', where different densities of foam are used in order to better absorb a wider range of impacts - softer foam works best for slower speed impacts, while harder foam helps with the faster hits.

If you've done any helmet shopping recently, you're likely familiar with what a MIPS liner typically looks like – it's usually a thin sheet of yellow plastic that sits between a helmet's pads and foam, designed to allow enough movement to reduce the amount of rotational acceleration during an impact. We're seeing more and more technologies emerge with the same intention, but at the moment MIPS is the most prevalent.

How well that low-friction liner is integrated varies depending on the helmet make and model, but with the Sixer, Bell worked with MIPS to make the liner as unobtrusive as possible. I'd say they suceeded - the liner doesn't block any of the vents, or affect the fit in any way. In fact, unless you look close enough to notice the four elastomers that suspend the liner, the MIPS technology is nearly invisible.

Most riders probably don't spend much time thinking about the design of their helmet pads, but Bell put a little extra thought into the shape of the helmet's front pad. A rectangular portion of the padding extends towards the very front of the helmet – the idea is that it will pull sweat away from the brow, and if it does drip, it'll drip away from the rider, and not onto their face or glasses. Clever.

Bell Sixer review
With the pads removed the elastomers that are attached to the MIPS liner are visible.


Bell Sixer review
The forehead padding is designed to keep sweat from dripping into a rider's eyes.
Bell Sixer review
There's a strip of grippy rubber at the back of the helmet to hold a goggle strap


Performance

Although I know plenty of riders who were fans, the Super was never my favorite helmet. It got the job done, but it always felt a little bulky on my head, and my big ears would touch the lower portion of the shell. With the Sixer, all of those issues have been addressed, and for my head shape the fit feels much, much better. There aren't any uncomfortable pressure points, and it's a helmet I can put on and forget about no matter how long the ride. The fit system at the back of the helmet is easy to access and adjust, with nice, positive detents between each position.

Even with a GoPro mounted to the top of the helmet there wasn't any unwanted shifting or wobbling – the position of the mount is far enough back that the overall balance of the helmet isn't affected that much. I did tighten down the rear dial a click or two to add a little extra security, but the comfort level still remained high. The mount itself is easy to remove when it's not in use, and it's also equipped with a reusable breakaway feature - if you hit a low hanging branch with your helmet or light you might need to go on a hunt to find where it flew off to, but the good news is that the impact shouldn't be as jarring to your head and neck.
Bell Sixer

by mikekazimer
Views: 526    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


When it comes to overall ventilation, the Sixer falls somewhere in the middle of the spectrum – it doesn't feel quite as airy as the Specialized Ambush, one of the breeziest all-mountain helmets out there, but it's not quite as toasty as the Troy Lee A1. I was skeptical about that Sweat Guide padding, but it actually works quite well. Of course, it's still possible to have sweat drip down on those really steamy days, but that little tab did seem to help direct the flow of perspiration away from my face.

I used a variety of glasses while testing the Sixer, and didn't run into any fit issues – the arms all cleared the lower part of the helmet with room to spare. The same thing goes for goggles; they worked well, and the grippy material on the rear of the helmet helped make sure the strap never slipped out of place.

The only small quibble I have with the Sixer is there's not a really good way to stash sunglasses when they're not in use. I often climb with the arms of my sunglasses stuck into the rear vents of a helmet, but the vent position of the Sixer makes that a little tricky. There is a channel a little higher up on the shell that will work, but it's not quite as secure. It's a minor detail, but it is something to keep in mind.


Bell Sixer review



Pinkbike's Take

bigquotesThe Sixer has no shortage of modern features, but it's the overall comfort that really makes it stand out. Yes, there are slightly lighter and airier options out there, but the Sixer's solid feel combined with its excellent fit and construction make it a very worthy choice for riders on the hunt for a new trail helmet. Mike Kazimer





Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
81524 views
Mondraker Foxy Carbon RR SL Review
47478 views
Ridden and Rated - Six Takes on the Multi-Tool
46212 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
45752 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
44272 views
Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque
43765 views
Must Watch: Bas van Steenbergen's 'Straight Forward' - Video
36145 views
MS-Mondraker Signs Brook MacDonald and Mike Jones
31585 views

33 Comments

  • + 19
 Does this sixer come in a pack?
  • + 5
 Yeah, of 20, so you've got a twenty sixer!

#26aintdead
  • + 1
 We are gonna start this again?
  • + 7
 It looks like a nice option for the price. I want it called the six six sixer with some devil flames on the side but you can't have everything.
  • + 7
 Love my super, and I need to replace it this season and the sixer looks perfect.
  • + 1
 My super is still going strong but this will be top of the list as a replacement.
  • + 7
 I am going to buy twenty six of these. #sixeraintdead
  • + 7
 Surely you only need to buy twenty sixers?
  • + 3
 @hypno-newt: Nah, he already knows about the thirty two'sers coming out in 2019.
  • + 6
 I have kind of a small head, I wish they made it 1.1mm skinnier...
  • + 5
 I guess Sam Hill should consider these as it has '4 brow ports'.
  • + 5
 pffft, i only wear helmets with 29 vents.
  • + 8
 28.99 vents maybe.
  • + 1
 27.5 vents for me.
  • + 2
 How do you guys ride on fallen leaves like that? It scares the sh** outta me just thinking about tearing another acl.
  • + 2
 I already have a red helmet but the Doc said i’m Gonna be fine.
  • - 2
 If they do not publish the certification crash test data I will need to assume the helmet is inferior safety wise to anything Leatt makes (only company who does publish). Please remember that safety is the only reason we wear these hot and heavy devices.
  • + 1
 It intrigues me who downvotes a call for more transparency in safety data. Anyone?
  • + 1
 Perfect. Just gotta wait til on sale 60% off to buy it.
  • - 2
 The super is a wonderful helmet, but I can say for a fact that it had a few issues that I’m glad Bell is trying to address. It does seem, however, that looks weren’t the number 1 priority on either helmet.
  • + 6
 Right! I hate it! I hate innovation, and I hate change! Why don't they just keep making the old same helmets from 15 years ago, and same with my K2 bike! Ahhh! All this new stuff is crap! Gerrr!
  • + 1
 The super is like an old friend.
  • + 6
 It was always the ugly bipolar friend though.
  • + 1
 @bikeis4life: basically though...all helmets are ugly.
  • + 0
 Shut up and #showmethecapra already @YTIndustries
  • - 3
 That visor shape looks fugly. It's like a high-end helmet disguised as a low-end helmet. Brilliant! Then again, what Bell has ever looked good?
  • + 1
 I don't mind it. At least it's not a four foot long duck bill like some other brands. But maybe that's what you like.
  • - 3
 Cool helmet, wish it wasn't MIPs.
  • + 4
 I hate paying $20 extra for a potentially lifesaving feature. Give me a full Styrofoam brain bucket or nothing!
  • + 3
 So you don't want improved safety features?
  • + 0
 @onemanarmy: mips has yet to prove it actually improves safety. I could not find any documents where they address how mips is better than normal skin and hair slippage.
  • + 3
 @Konyp: There's plenty of data on how it improves safety. You want to grow a fro and assume that's a better safety feature you go ahead.

When you're looking at a high end product features like this are included in that. You want a helmet without MIPS buy a cheaper one. Bell does a better job integrating it than anyone else and offers it at less of an impact in cost to the consumer.

If you want a helmet with a different version of this... don't buy a Bell. Go buy a Kali or a 6D or some other helmet with their own version of it with the same lack of data.

It's like buying an STI and going... man... I really wish that didn't have AWD. Well guess what... don't buy a Subaru then.
  • + 1
 @onemanarmy: Could you please post a link to this data you mentioned? I am totally serious. I would pay any money for a safer helmet that is backed up by credible evidence.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.048085
Mobile Version of Website