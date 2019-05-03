VIDEOS

Video: Bellingham’s Biggest Hits with Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle and Kelend Hawks

May 3, 2019
by Tannus Tires  

Tannus brings together an eclectic crew in Bellingham to conclude its four-part video series: Luca, the DH racer from the city; Jaxson, the small-town freerider from the desert; and Kelend, a backwoods free-duro legend. Each contributes his unique style and soundtrack for the one edit to rule them all.

Jaxson’s section takes place at the Cedar Dust Skills Park, a bike park created with the support of local brands, trailbuilders and riders. Thanks to those, and all of Bellingham’s incredible trailbuilders, that made this video possible. Oh, but the riding here is terrible--no need to take the trip.


See more about Tannus Armour, an all-new tire insert that's as easy to install as a tube, here.


Videography: Skye Schillhammer / Ladd Davis


Miss the other three videos in the series?

Part 1: The Soundtrack of Luca Cometti Riding Tannus Inserts
Part 2: Jaxson Riddle in Desert Freeride at Full Throttle
Part 3: Wildman Kelend Hawks' Massive Crash and Rock Roll Redemption

11 Comments

  • + 7
 Not sure why this is not a Must Watch? Great biking, great filming and great editing makes me want to ride.
  • + 1
 Why do I suddenly have an Epiphany and conclusion after watching this film that I'm a kindergartner of a rider?

There's some pretty fascinating cinematography at work as well. Follow drone? Not sure, but the techniques used are very effective.
  • + 1
 Skye and Ladd used a cable cam with a GoPro as well as a drone for the aerial shots.
  • + 4
 I've been anxiously waiting for this edit to drop! Luca and Jaxson throwing up roosts in sync was a thing of beauty!
  • + 1
 Not Kelafari though....
  • + 4
 VOM? Maybe VOY? Ripping boys!
  • + 3
 SKYE AND LADD YOU KILLED IT! THIS VIDEO IS FREAKIN SICK!
  • + 2
 DAAAMMMNNNNNNN! That was so dope! Nice job!
  • + 2
 Damn that earth looks good!
  • + 2
 That shot at 3:06 is incredible. VOY contender.
  • + 1
 “Oh, but the riding here is terrible--no need to take the trip.” I second this...

