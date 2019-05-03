Video: Bellingham’s Biggest Hits with Luca Cometti, Jaxson Riddle and Kelend Hawks

Tannus brings together an eclectic crew in Bellingham to conclude its four-part video series: Luca, the DH racer from the city; Jaxson, the small-town freerider from the desert; and Kelend, a backwoods free-duro legend. Each contributes his unique style and soundtrack for the one edit to rule them all.
Jaxson’s section takes place at the Cedar Dust Skills Park, a bike park created with the support of local brands, trailbuilders and riders. Thanks to those, and all of Bellingham’s incredible trailbuilders, that made this video possible. Oh, but the riding here is terrible--no need to take the trip.
See more about Tannus Armour, an all-new tire insert that's as easy to install as a tube, here
.
Videography: Skye Schillhammer
Videography: Skye Schillhammer / Ladd Davis
11 Comments
There's some pretty fascinating cinematography at work as well. Follow drone? Not sure, but the techniques used are very effective.
