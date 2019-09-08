Pinkbike.com
Belter Off Fed - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Sep 8, 2019
by
Taj Mihelich
I wonder why the belt drive thing never catches on.
X2 gets an Olive Garden Pasta Pass®
Thanks for putting up with me bike shops!
Posted In:
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
bbeak
(46 mins ago)
Taj must have been spying on me yesterday as I mounted (and remounted) a tubeless tire. My garage floor will never be the same.
[Reply]
1
0
seismicninja
(9 mins ago)
Best thing I've ever done in my adventure in tubeless is make a DIY air compressor blaster thingy with a soda bottle, some tubing, two presets valves, and gorilla tape.
[Reply]
3
0
silentbutdeadly
(33 mins ago)
Taj is lucky that shop didn't have a big compressed. Mind did. The explosion was epic...
[Reply]
1
1
Punkmunkey
(43 mins ago)
What is the difference resort biking and backcountry biking. Would the definition be same as for skiing/snowboarding?
Ex. "Hey man where did you go today?" "Oh man went backcountry riding! Ever heard of Fromme?
[Reply]
2
0
J4m3z420
(44 mins ago)
Haha I am actually laughing out loud.
[Reply]
4
2
lpcunity
(42 mins ago)
Bukake.
[Reply]
1
0
pigman65
(16 mins ago)
I wasn't a fan at first, but the latest few have been excellent
[Reply]
1
0
gcrider
(19 mins ago)
Taj is a genius
[Reply]
1
0
Luis-Sc
(3 mins ago)
Awesome !!
[Reply]
Ex. "Hey man where did you go today?" "Oh man went backcountry riding! Ever heard of Fromme?
