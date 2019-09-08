Belter Off Fed - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Sep 8, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
I wonder why the belt drive thing never catches on.

X2 gets an Olive Garden Pasta Pass®


Thanks for putting up with me bike shops!


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich


9 Comments

  • 2 0
 Taj must have been spying on me yesterday as I mounted (and remounted) a tubeless tire. My garage floor will never be the same.
  • 1 0
 Best thing I've ever done in my adventure in tubeless is make a DIY air compressor blaster thingy with a soda bottle, some tubing, two presets valves, and gorilla tape.
  • 3 0
 Taj is lucky that shop didn't have a big compressed. Mind did. The explosion was epic...
  • 1 1
 What is the difference resort biking and backcountry biking. Would the definition be same as for skiing/snowboarding?
Ex. "Hey man where did you go today?" "Oh man went backcountry riding! Ever heard of Fromme?
  • 2 0
 Haha I am actually laughing out loud.
  • 4 2
 Bukake.
  • 1 0
 I wasn't a fan at first, but the latest few have been excellent
  • 1 0
 Taj is a genius
  • 1 0
 Awesome !!

