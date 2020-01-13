Ben Cathro, Dan Roberts, Christina Chappetta, & Max Barron Join Pinkbike

It's been a huge year for us at Pinkbike, one of the biggest in our history.
We've seen another incredible cycle of trade shows, bike launches, events, trips, and good times. We've made it through our second annual Field Test. We've been privileged to cover another great season of racing and competition, with possibly the most exciting DH World Cup season ever. We launched a category filter and some errrr colourful
tagging, and for the second year in a row, we failed at humbling Levy. We've expanded and fine-tuned our reviews, we've grown our YouTube channel, we've covered more industry news. We acquired a road bike site called CyclingTips and have gotten to know that team well. And we had an amazing time doing it all.
On that note, we'd like to welcome some new members of the Pinkbike team.Dan Roberts
First off, former Scott Bicycles engineer Dan Roberts will be joining the team as a technical editor. Based in Champery, Switzerland you may have seen some of his Behind The Numbers
articles already. He'll help us expand our presence in Europe and bring his engineering experience to our technical coverage.
In the great Pinkbike tradition of hiring people with the same names (two Mikes, two Alans, two Jameses, two Sarahs, formerly two Pauls, etc.), we now need to figure out how to differentiate between Dan Sapp and Dan Roberts. I'll let you guys fight it out. Old Dan and New Dan? MuricaDan and EuroDan? Let us know in the comments.Max Barron
Jason Lucas, Mike Levy, and the rest of the video team will be working to ramp up our video productions in 2020, with Squamish local Max Barron coming on board as a junior videographer. Max grew up racing BMX and dirt jumping on Vancouver Island, and clicks a mean table.Christina Chapetta
We're also welcoming EWS racer and all-round rad human
Christina Chapetta to our team as a full-time presenter and race correspondent. She'll be travelling to enduro races, Crankworx, and other events to bring you the inside line on everything good.Ben Cathro
Mr. Cathro needs no introduction. He's been a fixture in our DH coverage
over the past few seasons, and he's now officially joining the Pinkbike team as presenter and race correspondent to bring you the best from inside the tape. We'll have more to announce about an exciting project with him shortly!
Richard Cunningham Retires
While we're welcoming some fresh faces, we've also got a mainstay of the Pinkbike editorial team stepping back from his duties. Long-time Pinkbike senior editor and industry pioneer Richard Cunningham retired from full time editorial work at the end of 2019. He'll continue to have a column here, and we're excited to see what kind of crazy airplanes he builds now with some more time on his hands.
In case you missed it last week, we pulled together a few of our favourite RC stories and pictures from over the years in this tribute article
. RC has been a pillar in the sport for decades, and a leader at Pinkbike since 2011.
|RC, it's been an absolute pleasure. The team meetings won't be the same without your insights and character. We're grateful for all that you've brought to this organization over the years. Thank you for everything.—The Entire Pinkbike Family
