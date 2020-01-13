Ben Cathro, Dan Roberts, Christina Chappetta, & Max Barron Join Pinkbike

Jan 13, 2020
by Brian Park  
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Corner office.


It's been a huge year for us at Pinkbike, one of the biggest in our history.

We've seen another incredible cycle of trade shows, bike launches, events, trips, and good times. We've made it through our second annual Field Test. We've been privileged to cover another great season of racing and competition, with possibly the most exciting DH World Cup season ever. We launched a category filter and some errrr colourful tagging, and for the second year in a row, we failed at humbling Levy. We've expanded and fine-tuned our reviews, we've grown our YouTube channel, we've covered more industry news. We acquired a road bike site called CyclingTips and have gotten to know that team well. And we had an amazing time doing it all.

On that note, we'd like to welcome some new members of the Pinkbike team.


Photo Ga tan Rey

Dan Roberts

First off, former Scott Bicycles engineer Dan Roberts will be joining the team as a technical editor. Based in Champery, Switzerland you may have seen some of his Behind The Numbers articles already. He'll help us expand our presence in Europe and bring his engineering experience to our technical coverage.

In the great Pinkbike tradition of hiring people with the same names (two Mikes, two Alans, two Jameses, two Sarahs, formerly two Pauls, etc.), we now need to figure out how to differentiate between Dan Sapp and Dan Roberts. I'll let you guys fight it out. Old Dan and New Dan? MuricaDan and EuroDan? Let us know in the comments.


Max behind the camera.
Max in front of the camera.

Max Barron

Jason Lucas, Mike Levy, and the rest of the video team will be working to ramp up our video productions in 2020, with Squamish local Max Barron coming on board as a junior videographer. Max grew up racing BMX and dirt jumping on Vancouver Island, and clicks a mean table.


Christina is kinda positive.
Stage 4 was quiet the contrast to what riders were to ride through on the Stage 5. Green room to high alpine.
And very, very fast.

Christina Chapetta

We're also welcoming EWS racer and all-round rad human Christina Chapetta to our team as a full-time presenter and race correspondent. She'll be travelling to enduro races, Crankworx, and other events to bring you the inside line on everything good.



Ben Cathro

Mr. Cathro needs no introduction. He's been a fixture in our DH coverage over the past few seasons, and he's now officially joining the Pinkbike team as presenter and race correspondent to bring you the best from inside the tape. We'll have more to announce about an exciting project with him shortly!




Richard Cunningham Retires

The man.

While we're welcoming some fresh faces, we've also got a mainstay of the Pinkbike editorial team stepping back from his duties. Long-time Pinkbike senior editor and industry pioneer Richard Cunningham retired from full time editorial work at the end of 2019. He'll continue to have a column here, and we're excited to see what kind of crazy airplanes he builds now with some more time on his hands.

In case you missed it last week, we pulled together a few of our favourite RC stories and pictures from over the years in this tribute article. RC has been a pillar in the sport for decades, and a leader at Pinkbike since 2011.

The myth.
The myth.
RC
The legend.

bigquotesRC, it's been an absolute pleasure. The team meetings won't be the same without your insights and character. We're grateful for all that you've brought to this organization over the years. Thank you for everything.The Entire Pinkbike Family


Posted In:
Industry News Pinkbike Announcements Behind The Numbers Inside The Tape Ben Cathro Christina Chappetta


52 Comments

  • 88 1
 Congrats Cathro!!! Been following your content for several years. A huge addition to the PB team!
  • 6 0
 Ben's Video Series was an eye opener for me, literally!
  • 75 1
 Don't disillusion the (Cathro)vision PB. let the man do his thing the way he always has and the way we riders have always loved it. If that happens then everyone's a winner.
Chuffed for Ben, his hardwork, dedication, sacrifice and passion for the sport has always been %100
  • 12 0
 I can't upvote this enough. Cathro's work is as good as it needs to be. It has more than enough geeky information and analysis that you'd expect from a big bucks company but the self-filmed and self-edited format is what really keeps it grounded and interesting. I like watching pristinely edited and perfected content as much as the next person but ultimately I prefer watching stuff from people I feel I could relate to and have a modest conversation with. Stoked for Cathro though, he deserves all the backing he gets, and then some!
  • 4 0
 Cathro is actually racing this year, so his content is going to be different.
  • 4 0
 @Hogfly: Having Pinkbike support may actually help him focus on racing while still being able to produce good video content.
  • 1 0
 Without context I’d have thought “chuffed” was a bad thing lol
  • 44 0
 It's unofficially official, cathro is the new privateer!
  • 10 0
 that would be sweet to have a WC DH privateer series with Cathro
  • 2 0
 @cuban-b: the only sports presenter who competes while presenting! Ledge
  • 2 0
 @browner: Wynn Masters?
  • 3 0
 @jnroyal:
Wynn is being picked up by ESPN 8 (AKA) The Ocho.
  • 1 0
 @vjunior21: that's a bold move, cotton. let's see if it works out for them
  • 1 0
 Cathro as privateer would actually be pretty rad
  • 17 0
 It takes four people to replace one RC
  • 1 0
 I was going to say the same thing!
  • 1 2
 Nope. Irreplaceable.
  • 14 0
 Ben Cathro- Privateer Season 2
  • 3 0
 3 Wink
  • 9 1
 Ben's content is amazing. I love watching his course breakdowns. Gives an extra level of insight for us fans stuck at home. I look forward to each one and it makes the race even more interesting to watch.
  • 7 0
 Interesting hire on Dan. Now all the PB armchair engineers and commenters claiming to be engineers will have an actual engineer on PB staff to check their thoughts against.
  • 3 0
 I love all the engineers on here lecturing everyone about kinematics, thermo/fluid dynamics, warp cores and inverse tachyon pulses. Engineers are all so smart, we're lucky to have them.
  • 3 0
 @daugherd: Don't get me started on inverse tachyon pulses!
  • 1 0
 As long as he starts all his articles with "I'm an engineer," all will be good.
  • 9 0
 So sick for Ben!
  • 2 0
 From listening to interviews on podcasts, Cathros new show promises to be awesome. He's going to go back to try to ride WC and film behind it all so that focus is as much on what it takes as however well he may or may not do. Obviously he may not get the required points but that's all part of the story. Looking forward to it if that's still the plan. Its a great idea.
  • 4 0
 Stoked for you Christina!!! What an experience that’ll be. Bring it on 2020
  • 1 0
 THANKS AUDRIC! Stoked for sure, appreciate your love and support bud!
  • 3 0
 Congrats Dan, Ben, Christina, and Max! As I'm sure you know you're joining an awesome team to work with. Stoked for you guys.
  • 1 0
 hey thanks boo xo PUMPED!!!
  • 3 0
 I credit all the commenters demanding more Christina after her one hot lap debut with her getting the job. Her personality was awesome even on that video.
  • 5 1
 Ben makes the best race content!
  • 2 1
 That Rock Face & Richard hitting it on what looks to be a "DC" bike..say's everything you need to know about his rider skillz!
  • 4 1
 Yay, Ben and Christina are great additions!
  • 2 0
 YEW!!!! thanks man, super thankful for this amazing opportunity
  • 2 0
 It takes a lot of people to try to replace RC.
  • 2 0
 Regular Dan, and Decaf Dan
  • 2 0
 Imperial Dan and Metric Dan.
  • 1 0
 2020 starts pretty well from a mtb point of view.
  • 1 0
 DSapp (or Sapper Dan) & RoDan
  • 2 0
 CATHROOOOOOOOOO!
  • 1 0
 Dan the Man and Dan the Empire
  • 2 1
 Cathro - the best hire PB has ever made.
  • 2 0
 Gid news
  • 2 0
 You had me at "Cathro".
  • 1 0
 Sappo & Robbo should clear up any confusion tup
  • 1 0
 It takes 4 people to replace RC Smile ?????????
  • 1 0
 Great additions. Keep killer Pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Grats to all new hires, Godspeed to Richard !
  • 1 0
 Sappy dan and Robo dan
  • 1 0
 Woohoo, go Ben!
  • 1 0
 Congrats Max!

