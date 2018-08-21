Ben Cathro Talks About Going From Inside to Outside The Tape

For episode 056 of The HKT Podcast we are joined by Ben Cathro. Many people will know Ben from his YouTube channel vlogs, his CATHROVISION in-depth track/line video analysis at World Cup races and for recently appearing on 'Inside The Tape' for Pinkbike.But, there's lots more to Ben than meets the eye. During this episode we chat to Ben about how he started his mountain bike career and the highs and lows of being a young up and coming professional athlete. We also discuss 'that' skinsuit, the real reason why he began creating content on YouTube, Patreon and he also drops some unmissable coaching tips too!You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.