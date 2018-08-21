USER GENERATED

Ben Cathro Talks About Going From Inside to Outside The Tape

Aug 21, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

For episode 056 of The HKT Podcast we are joined by Ben Cathro. Many people will know Ben from his YouTube channel vlogs, his CATHROVISION in-depth track/line video analysis at World Cup races and for recently appearing on 'Inside The Tape' for Pinkbike.

Lewis Gregory

But, there's lots more to Ben than meets the eye. During this episode we chat to Ben about how he started his mountain bike career and the highs and lows of being a young up and coming professional athlete. We also discuss 'that' skinsuit, the real reason why he began creating content on YouTube, Patreon and he also drops some unmissable coaching tips too!

Lewis Gregory

You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

Must Read This Week
Sam Hill's Prototype Nukeproof DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
47405 views
Retro Tech: 6 Classic Mountain Bikes - Crankworx Whistler 2018
45927 views
Riding Troy Brosnan's World Cup DH Bike - Crankworx Whistler 2018
43827 views
2 Bike Checks from the French Enduro Cup - Val d'Isere
43793 views
Results: Garbanzo DH - Crankworx Whistler 2018
42613 views
Where's the New XTR? 8 Questions With Nick Murdick, Shimano MTB Product Manager
42447 views
Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2018
40307 views
Review: NS Snabb 150 Plus 1
39313 views

6 Comments

  • + 11
 I've heard this guy is fast as all get out. Maybe GT should throw him a sponsorship. Between Cath and Wyn at least they could have some of the best media presence in the bizz.
  • + 2
 SOMEONE should pick him up. Great personality and obviously skilled.
  • + 2
 Let him his santa cruz ! Haha
  • + 3
 Thanks a bunch for the share @pinkbike!

Hopefully you all enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed have this conversation with Ben. Your feedback is welcome and thanks everybody the support!
  • + 1
 I'm sorry, that made zero sense!! haha Hopefully you all enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed having this conversation with Ben. Your feedback is welcome and thanks everybody for the support!
  • + 2
 Looking forward to getting home for a listen! I've been really impressed with what Ben does and how friendly he is in person.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030385
Mobile Version of Website