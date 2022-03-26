Ben Cathro to Miss Lourdes DH World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Ben Cathro has announced on social media that a previous shoulder injury will be stopping him from racing at this weekend's World Cup in Lourdes.
With the launch of Pinkbike Racing
this weekend Ben Cathro will be managing from the sidelines after an injury causing impingement in his shoulder from a few days ago has troubled his riding in Lourdes. Rather than push on Ben will be sitting this one out and instead help scope fast lines and support the team from outside the tape.
We wish Ben all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed for Fort William in May.
