Ben Cathro to Miss Lourdes DH World Cup with a Shoulder Injury

Mar 26, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Photo: Ross Bell

Ben Cathro has announced on social media that a previous shoulder injury will be stopping him from racing at this weekend's World Cup in Lourdes.

With the launch of Pinkbike Racing this weekend Ben Cathro will be managing from the sidelines after an injury causing impingement in his shoulder from a few days ago has troubled his riding in Lourdes. Rather than push on Ben will be sitting this one out and instead help scope fast lines and support the team from outside the tape.

We wish Ben all the best with his recovery and hope he is back up to full speed for Fort William in May.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Ben Cathro DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


10 Comments

  • 6 0
 You know he wants to be tip top shape for the return to Fort Bill. Probably a tough decision but the correct one.
  • 2 0
 there goes my fantasy win
  • 2 2
 Love Cathro, but can’t help but think that racing, managing a team, and making videos is a bit much for one person during a World Cup.
  • 2 1
 because "heal fast ben!" wasn't smart enough.
  • 1 0
 @t-stoff: Smart to try to balance all these difficult things and be focused on racing? I hope he heels and it was not meant as disrespect, just seems like a lot.
  • 2 0
 Gutted. Heal up
  • 1 0
 Heal, then send it for real!!
  • 1 0
 Thanks for being smart Ben.
  • 1 0
 Fair enough.
  • 1 0
 Bummed for ya dude.

