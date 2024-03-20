Ben Hildred Completes Second Olympic Mons - 448km with 21900m of Vert in 3 Days

Mar 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Photos by Callum Wood


Ben Hildred's no stranger to big rides, completing a Double Everest in 2023, climbing a million feet in 200 days in 2021, Everesting at Skyline Bike Park, and completing his first "Olympic Mons" in 2020. You can read about those adventures here.

Olympus Mons is a Volcano on the planet Mars stands 21287.4m (69,841ft) above datum. It is the tallest planetary mountain in the solar system, roughly two and a half times the height of Mt. Everest, and it's the elevation that Ben Hildred chose to climb (and descend) earlier this month.

bigquotesThat was a mission, three days of bike riding with friends, a brilliant weekend to remember. Hard to process it all currently, although looking forward to living it back in people's stories of tribulation and joy.Ben Hildred

The guidelines that Hildred has created for the Olympic Mons are as follows if you want to give it a go yourself:

• Elevation must be gained over three consecutive days.
• Each day must consist of one ride.
• Each day must be a different climb & descend loop.
• The same bike must be used for the duration of the challenge.
• Total elevation after 72 hours must equate to at least 21288m

You can see the ride in more detail on his Strava here.

Ben shared a couple of photos from the adventure.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
"I saw this grit bin at the top of every lap and would recognise it with an understanding nod and freindly grimace. This was moments after completing the 21900m ride surrounded by wonderful people."

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo
photo


11 Comments
  • 32 0
 Don't mind me, I'm just heading out for a little ride. Be back in 53 hours... That's a ridiculous feat, Ben! Nice work.
  • 12 0
 yeah but he didn't do it ON Mars, so technically its cheating right? Wink
  • 1 0
 But Mars' gravity is lower, so technically he did a harder challenge.
  • 6 0
 his 2nd longest ride???????
  • 4 0
 Dude's an alien just training to ride home
  • 2 0
 nice work. can't wait to try
  • 1 0
 But how many cotton t-shirt changes, That's what we all want to know #NoLogoLifestyle
  • 1 0
 It kinda looks like he's #supported by #Rapha
  • 1 0
 Huge effort. Look at the calluses on his hands, some part time gloves on rough DH might have helped.
  • 1 0
 Jeebus, that's a big effort.
  • 1 0
 Maybe him and Matt Fairbrother could team to push it even further.







