Ben Hildred Completes Second Olympic Mons - 448km with 21900m of Vert in 3 Days

Ben Hildred's no stranger to big rides, completing a Double Everest in 2023, climbing a million feet in 200 days in 2021, Everesting at Skyline Bike Park, and completing his first "Olympic Mons" in 2020. You can read about those adventures here
.
Olympus Mons is a Volcano on the planet Mars stands 21287.4m (69,841ft) above datum. It is the tallest planetary mountain in the solar system, roughly two and a half times the height of Mt. Everest, and it's the elevation that Ben Hildred chose to climb (and descend) earlier this month.
|That was a mission, three days of bike riding with friends, a brilliant weekend to remember. Hard to process it all currently, although looking forward to living it back in people's stories of tribulation and joy.—Ben Hildred
The guidelines that Hildred has created for the Olympic Mons
are as follows if you want to give it a go yourself:
• Elevation must be gained over three consecutive days.
• Each day must consist of one ride.
• Each day must be a different climb & descend loop.
• The same bike must be used for the duration of the challenge.
• Total elevation after 72 hours must equate to at least 21288m
You can see the ride in more detail on his Strava here
.
Ben shared a couple of photos from the adventure.