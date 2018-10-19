Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels

A few months ago during a stop off at Propain's HQ and a usual Propain style meeting (basically talking over a BBQ and some beers). I asked the guys if there were any ideas they'd like me to do with the team. Robert Krauss one of the company owners who is also the chief bike designer said they had a new Spindrift coming out for 2019 and he would like if I myself could feature in a video to show the bike.



For me it was the best thing to hear that even though I manage the team they still want me to follow my passion and get out on my bike. It was cool for them to step in and help me with any team stuff they could so I could set aside the time. Since my last World Cup season in 2013 I pretty much had to turn my back on any sort of 2 wheeled action to focus on running the team so I was a little nervous to get back on a bike, never mind have someone film it. After Andorra World Cup I drove the truck to Morzine for 2 days riding and blew out some cobwebs then got stuck into filming a couple of weeks later in Morgins and Les Carroz.



Even for the fittest of riders these are tiring days of hiking and riding fast and with only the fitness you get from sitting at a laptop for the last 5 years I owe a special thanks to Ben Siri (team road manager) and Andy McCullough (friend) for helping carry equipment so myself and Miles Mallinson (filmer) could make the most from the short time we had on the hill. Cheers to John (the eyeball) Lawlor for doing an awesome job on the intro as well.



A special thanks also to the new Spindrift, she was an absolute joy, all I had to do was steer and lean! Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for my trusty old Peugeot Ten Six, that yoke handles like a boat! — Ben Reid