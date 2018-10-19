Video: Ben Reid Sends it Sideways on Two and Four Wheels

The former World Cup Racer and Rampage rider Ben Reid is still known for his distinctive style some years after his active career. Nevertheless it has become rather quiet around him as a rider in the last years, because he has fully concentrated on his job as Team Manager of the Propain Dirt Sixpack World Cup Team.Ben Reid is ready for some serious drifting action
5 years after his last video edit and with little to no time on a bike since he is now back on the big screen and whipping up a lot of dust and smoke! With his DRIFT skills in the legendary 1994 Peugeot 106, he could have competed alongside Ken Block! But he also shows on the brand new Propain Spindrift that he hasn't forgotten anything on the bike and is still one of the most stylish riders.Ben Reid and the Propain Spindrift - a perfect combination
For Ben, the video is something very special after so many years without riding. He noticed while filming that he still enjoys riding in front of the camera and wants to plan more time for it in the future. Hopefully this happens, so we can see more brilliant videos of him like this one.
|A few months ago during a stop off at Propain's HQ and a usual Propain style meeting (basically talking over a BBQ and some beers). I asked the guys if there were any ideas they'd like me to do with the team. Robert Krauss one of the company owners who is also the chief bike designer said they had a new Spindrift coming out for 2019 and he would like if I myself could feature in a video to show the bike.
For me it was the best thing to hear that even though I manage the team they still want me to follow my passion and get out on my bike. It was cool for them to step in and help me with any team stuff they could so I could set aside the time. Since my last World Cup season in 2013 I pretty much had to turn my back on any sort of 2 wheeled action to focus on running the team so I was a little nervous to get back on a bike, never mind have someone film it. After Andorra World Cup I drove the truck to Morzine for 2 days riding and blew out some cobwebs then got stuck into filming a couple of weeks later in Morgins and Les Carroz.
Even for the fittest of riders these are tiring days of hiking and riding fast and with only the fitness you get from sitting at a laptop for the last 5 years I owe a special thanks to Ben Siri (team road manager) and Andy McCullough (friend) for helping carry equipment so myself and Miles Mallinson (filmer) could make the most from the short time we had on the hill. Cheers to John (the eyeball) Lawlor for doing an awesome job on the intro as well.
A special thanks also to the new Spindrift, she was an absolute joy, all I had to do was steer and lean! Unfortunately, I can’t say the same for my trusty old Peugeot Ten Six, that yoke handles like a boat!—Ben Reid
Rider - Ben Reid
Video - Miles Mallinson & John Lawlor
