Benoit Coulanges Breaks Scaphoid in Training Crash at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Downhill s newest winner Benoit Coulanges taking to the track for his first practice run.

Benoit Coulanges has announced that he has broken his scaphoid after a crash during training at the Snowshoe World Cup. It's sad to see Benoit out of action for the rest of the season, especially after taking his first World Cup win at the last round in Les Gets.


bigquotesWell s#@t happens... I broke my scaphoid in training this morning and my season is over. I’m in a good mood and already planning my recovery the best I can. All eyes on 2024 Benoit Coulanges

We wish Benoit all the best for his recovery and hope he is back riding soon.

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Sooo many down in practice. I have been trackside with moi moi and watching all the carnage. It’s slippery on these rocks. Good luck to the racers today!
  • 2 0
 Gutted for him Frown





