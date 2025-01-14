Benoit Coulanges Signs for Scott Factory Racing

With the closure of the Dorval Commencal teams, we've known for a long time that Benoit Coulanges would be on a new team in 2025, but rumours were sparse on who that team would be. Now, the news is finally out as to who the fast Frenchman will be riding for in 2025. Coulanges is joining Dylan Levesque, Ethan Craik and Gonçalo Bandeira on the Scott Factory DH Team.
Factory Ladies and gents, please welcome Benoit Coulanges! We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such a fast and accomplished rider to our team for the coming years.
With over 10 years of experience racing World Cups, two World Cup wins, two French national titles and two vice-World Champ titles under his belt, he brings a ton of knowledge and motivation to the team.
He will join @dylandecoco39, @ethaincraik and @goncaloccb in training soon, so keep an eye out for his first laps on the Gambler.—Scott DH Factory Team
I’m very happy to join the Scott DH Factory. Scott is an incredible partner for my growth and performance. I can’t even pinpoint what I’m looking forward to most — I just can’t wait to be back in the start gate!—Benoît Coulanges
Allez Benoît !!
Waiting for 2025 WC series!
Go go Detective Coulanges!!!
Jokes aside stoked for the man Bennywawa
Good luck with the move!