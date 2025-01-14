Benoit Coulanges Signs for Scott Factory Racing

Factory Ladies and gents, please welcome Benoit Coulanges! We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such a fast and accomplished rider to our team for the coming years.



With over 10 years of experience racing World Cups, two World Cup wins, two French national titles and two vice-World Champ titles under his belt, he brings a ton of knowledge and motivation to the team.



He will join @dylandecoco39, @ethaincraik and @goncaloccb in training soon, so keep an eye out for his first laps on the Gambler. — Scott DH Factory Team