Benoit Coulanges Signs for Scott Factory Racing

Jan 14, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
With the closure of the Dorval Commencal teams, we've known for a long time that Benoit Coulanges would be on a new team in 2025, but rumours were sparse on who that team would be. Now, the news is finally out as to who the fast Frenchman will be riding for in 2025. Coulanges is joining Dylan Levesque, Ethan Craik and Gonçalo Bandeira on the Scott Factory DH Team.

bigquotesFactory Ladies and gents, please welcome Benoit Coulanges! We are absolutely thrilled to welcome such a fast and accomplished rider to our team for the coming years.

With over 10 years of experience racing World Cups, two World Cup wins, two French national titles and two vice-World Champ titles under his belt, he brings a ton of knowledge and motivation to the team.

He will join @dylandecoco39, @ethaincraik and @goncaloccb in training soon, so keep an eye out for his first laps on the Gambler.Scott DH Factory Team

bigquotesI’m very happy to join the Scott DH Factory. Scott is an incredible partner for my growth and performance. I can’t even pinpoint what I’m looking forward to most —
I just can’t wait to be back in the start gate!Benoît Coulanges



85 Comments
  • 1398
 Fox is really missing an opportunity for another shade of gold by leaving that spring black
  • 263
 Whoever downvoted show us your kashima!
  • 136
 @bok-CZ: those people ride Suntour
  • 152
 @samdeatley: no, we ride Performance Elite+ ;-)
  • 10
 i've been noticing more and more fox riders are running the black springs now instead of the orange sls. i wonder why that is.
  • 60
 @novajustin: once you go black you nev..... oh never mind Big Grin
  • 10
 Bad joke can’t delete
  • 832
 c'est beau ça
  • 20
 Has there been a better kept secret? Perfect for a man flying under the radar.
  • 40
 Champery 2025!! La bonne Fondue..

Allez Benoît !!
  • 491
 fast dad-lookin frenchies ftw
  • 291
 Hilarious. He doesn't look real happy in his picture. Probably thinking about how he has to make dinner and help the kids with homework when he gets back home.
  • 60
 @Dtower92: Probably thinking, I'd rather be riding this bike
  • 72
 @Dtower92: he's just not forcing nor pretending anything, avoiding a false hypocritical rican smile.
  • 11
 @danstonQ: 3edgy5me
  • 420
 Bike not included, this looks like a LinkedIn announcement for someone taking a marketing manager position.
  • 20
 Where’s the carbon… ?
6061 won’t make the TikTok subscriber targets
  • 14
 @konafarker: f*cking dying
  • 20
 He's probably wondering if someone has called the Police to Scott HQ... Cop
  • 283
 Will be interesting to see if BC is as fast on a Scott as he has been on a Commencal...
  • 133
 I think that Scott is one of the most underrated DH bikes on the market. But I wouldn't be surprised if BC helps develop their next platform for DH racing.
  • 62
 One of the only full 29ers left on the DH world cup circuit
  • 70
 Marine didn’t seem to have any problems on it. Not sure if she was running a mullet or full 29 though.
  • 70
 New scott DH bike seems close to be ready to launch in any event.
  • 61
 (Very) Fast Pro Riders will be fast on 99% of the bikes!

Waiting for 2025 WC series!

Go go Detective Coulanges!!!
  • 20
 @iduckett: Looks like she ran a mullet previously but was on a Full 29 Bike in September of 2023, and her 2024 worlds bike was a full 29er as well.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsRmVp7t5es
www.pinkbike.com/news/custom-bikes-of-the-dh-world-championships-andorra-2024.html
  • 10
 @j-t-g: and it'll be a 6-bar like the supreme.
  • 262
 the wet weather wizard
  • 90
 Amaury Pierron will downvote your comment.
  • 50
 @Vraiphil: On the behalf of Amaury I have upvoted your comment.
  • 40
 @Vraiphil: Danny doesn't have the Hart to do it...
  • 212
 He looks thrilled.
  • 564
 he looks french.
  • 200
 He looks fast.
  • 812
 @BermSkid72: He looks like he just installed an office printer and copier and rolled out a few invoices to clients
  • 93
 @j-p-i: I'm pretty sure my accountant is Benoit Coulanges.
  • 70
 @j-p-i: the only TPS reports he’s filing are from the sensors in his wheels.
  • 24
 These comments sound so rican
  • 11
 @danstonQ: 2edgy4me
  • 20
 @iduckett: have you seen my stapler?
  • 203
 45 year old father of three signs for Scott…

Jokes aside stoked for the man Bennywawa
  • 73
 45 year old father of 3 geography teacher signs for Scott
  • 152
 Scott needed Benoit as much as Benoit needed Scott
  • 70
 Scott needs him more than he needs Scott
  • 20
 @hamanndh: Yep, I bet he had offers coming out of his ears.
  • 10
 @hamanndh: in some aspects yes, but in what other top teams would he be the leader?
  • 130
 Great news!
  • 90
 BC ain't concerned with your opinions on his wardrobe. He is concerned with SPEED. Better to keep it lopro and let his riding do the talkin...
  • 40
 He’s laughing also just wait for his content to come on IG
  • 70
 I can't believe Max would let this flying Frenchie off his bikes.
  • 50
 I don't care what team he's on. As long as he keep crushing it. Congratulations Ben, always stoked for you.
  • 62
 A lot more collar shirts in mountain biking is what I was trying to say, damn speech to text.
  • 50
 Those dad sneakers are a perfect fit for Scott
  • 10
 Not when Scott has their own line of trail running shoes! www.scott-sports.com/us/en/products/running-shoes
  • 41
 I give the press release a 76. Beautiful bike but they make things look too easy. Riders on them at nationals report that they are very easy to ride and ride fast.
  • 30
 Very fast rider! excellent bike, this combination will give something to talk about
  • 41
 A lot more collar shirts, and round bike and all of a sudden. Not saying it’s a bad thing.

Good luck with the move!
  • 30
 Didn't see that coming. Good news
  • 30
 And with that move Scott bumps MS Racing out of the top 15 teams.
  • 80
 Until MS racing actually announces their team... as well as Trek , Yeti... etc. Still a bunch of team announcements to come. Rogue racing just announced their team that will be bumping some teams down as well.
  • 30
 @colinb19: The cutoff for the team registrations is tomorrow! We should hopefully know soon!But possible they gonna announce the 15 teams first and then release the 5 wildcard teams a little later.
  • 20
 @EggsandApps: Yeah im not sure if its different this year but usually they dont release the list of teams until the first week of Feb. Hopefully they dont drag out the signings too much longer
  • 20
 I wonder If there will be a makers cup in the future with the new team style WCs
  • 30
 That color combination on that bike is atrocious.
  • 1211
 Rogue Racing just announced their team with Thibaut Deprela, Palazzari, Chapelet and a Junior
  • 30
 Still on Michelin, fine!
  • 20
 Wow sounds like Scott have themselves a strong team of banging riders!!
  • 20
 No worries Benoît is a speed dealer Wink
  • 20
 Hell of a team now..
  • 20
 hello scott
  • 11
 I was kinda hoping they would all end up on the same team, but I guess that means it aint so Frown
  • 23
 I would be affraid that at one point they hide him in the trunk of their car because they think it's a good idea, like hiding the shocks of some bikes inside the frame...
  • 20
 Oui oui!
  • 10
 Camille next or is it Pivot?
  • 10
 Or Yeti ??
  • 10
 He signed FOR Scott?! i was hoping he signs with them!
  • 1111
 Scott needs to update the gambler, I’d take a v5 over a gambler any day
  • 100
 Look at vital forum ! Levesque rode a not hidden proto last summer in Morzine so it is not a secret, there are pictures
  • 812
flag othello (Jan 14, 2025 at 8:27) (Below Threshold)
 Looks like a Session I'll get my coat...
  • 30
 @pasteque51: I believe he also raced one of the non-world cup Euro races last year with the new prototype
  • 10
 Sexy sub-63 degree HTA.
  • 10
 yeaaaa beni !!
  • 12
 Fastest Dad out there!
Below threshold threads are hidden







