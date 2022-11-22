Berd Release 1400 Gram Enduro Ready String-Spoke Wheelset

Nov 22, 2022
You may well remember Berd's very different take on the mountain bike wheel, that we reviewed in 2020. The XC33 wheels had an impressive weight and offered a compliant ride. No surprise, really, considering the spokes were made of what appeared to be string.

Now, before you think it, using a flexible, string-like material is not about the ease of sourcing replacement spokes or letting your kitchen scissors do the talking in your wheel builds, but rather it comes down to compliance and weight. In fact, Berd claim that using ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene spokes means that they can make them lighter, more comfortable and more durable. It's also worth noting that despite the space-age looks, the hub and rim are compatible with normal spokes.
Berd Hawk30 Details

• Intended use: trail / enduro
• Carbon rims, 28 polyethylene spokes
• Industry Nine Hydra hubs
• Internal rim width: 30mm
• Claimed weight: 1394 grams
• Made in North America
• Price: $2,195 USD
berdspokes.com


To understand how these proprietary spokes work, and how they can support a rider's weight, we first need to think of how our wheels work - whatever the material.

When a bicycle rolls along it is not supported via the spokes below the axle but rather the hubs are hung from the spokes above it. This means that should you be able to reach the required threshold in tension then the wheels should roll in a similar way irrespective of the spoke material used.

Following their XC wheels, Berd added a burlier Hawk27 model and now releases an even wider rim with impressive weight claims. The Hawk30 wheels have a 30 mm internal rim width and, much like its predecessor, is built in conjunction with We Are One Composites. Berd is keen to stress, however, that these are Berd rims designed by them and using their own molds, and not just a rebadge of another brand's model. The rims also use a 3.75mm rim lip to hopefully prevent both pinch flats and rim damage.

The rims are 18mm deep, which certainly makes them one of the shallower options available. A shallower rim will let the wheel compress more and, when coupled with the unique spoke design, could potentially yield gains in terms of comfort and grip. Even if it comes at the cost of stiffness for some riders.

Berd offers a lifetime crash replacement service and says that if the rim does need to be replaced, it will be free of charge. The rim itself has a claimed weight of just 393 grams. The rims have a recommended tire width of 2.4 to 2.7" and will be available in Boost and Superboost, although only in 29". They're Centerlock only.

Berd provided some data for their claims, although without knowing the model of the competitor's rims it's not as useful as it could be.

When the wheelset is built with Industry Nine Hydra hubs, they have a claimed weight of 1,394 grams. For a wheelset that can supposedly handle the rigours of enduro riding, that's quite remarkable considering Berd say the rims are light enough for XC racing as well as rougher enduro runs.

Paint-pens are available to change your white spokes to any color you like.

The wheels, which are entirely made in North America, have a retail of $2,195 USD and are available now in limited quantity. Berd say they will ship the remaining orders in 4 - 6 weeks.



42 Comments

  • 28 0
 I can use my leftover twine from trussing my turkey to fix my wheels! Thanks Berd!
  • 18 1
 You can pretty easily build a 1700-1800g enduro wheelset using a high quality alloy rim from Stans or DT Swiss and built it up for £450-500 or whatever - so most £2000 carbon wheelsets that barely weigh any less are a tough sell.

1394g though. That is impressive and that is a performance benefit.
  • 5 0
 Agreed - shaving nearly a pound of rotational mass from the wheel set is going to make a noticeable difference. Gotta love the all-out rim replacement policy as well.
  • 1 0
 1400 grams, that's competitive with half decent XC wheels. Get some 700 grams fast rolling tires on these and have an ultimate trail riding experience and then throw the 1300 gram tires on for the heavy hitting days
  • 4 0
 I've been riding BERD spokes on a set of Atomik Carbon hoops for a bit over a year. They are very, very durable. I'm a 220 pound rider that rides like a ham-fisted gorilla. I've broken several spokes riding here in Vegas in the 2 years before my BERD spokes. Besides the decreased wheelset weight, they don't provide an amazing feel difference from normal spokes, but is noticeable. It feels like the sharp corners of rocks have been sanded down a bit. They've come only very slightly out of true over the past 15 months. Beware: you need a bike shop willing to order the tools to true them (like $40 or something from BERD's website). Las Vegas Cyclery (a big bike shop here) just turned me away from truing them. I guess that's what you get with any non-traditional bike parts.
  • 1 0
 I have had alot of bad experiences with LVC. Same with pro cyclery Bike brain takes good care of me if you live on that side of summerlin.
  • 2 0
 @spinzillathespacelizard: Same. I'm done with LVC. Recently took in a new stumpjumper frame to have Hayes rear brake installed. They kept my bike for a week, couldn't route it through the frame, and charged me $60. Pro cyclery got it done and only kept my bike 2 days.


I'll check out Bike brain! thanks!!!
  • 5 0
 I raced Breck Epic this year on their T27's and my other two teammates had the HAWK27's...ZERO issues. I've had rocks hit my spokes, I've smacked rim to rock numerous times, zero issues. They're dope AF. Believe the hype.
  • 2 0
 I would if I could but I cannot (afford them). However, in the world of $2000+ wheelsets, I think Berd is the best bang for your buck. I know plenty of people who do gnarly distances and ride on them without a hair of complaint for years and thousands of hours of use.
  • 2 0
 I'm quite BERD curious and I'd love to try a build myself, but the price of entry is keeping me away for now. Compared to regular spokes, the BERD product is eye-wateringly expensive. By the time you're through all you need, you're in it for about 600 USD. That's a lot of normal spoke breaking before we get close to even. ouch!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely love mine. Won't ride anything else. Been smashing my TR27's for going on two years now. Especially considering the weight savings versus the price of other premium carbon wheels. A couple grams is no big deal, but they are several hundred grams lighter than my Reserve's and ride a lot better IMHO.
  • 3 0
 Really impressive weight. Most manufacturers can't get a gravel wheelset under that!
  • 4 0
 What Happens to the spokes when a rock kicks into them?
  • 4 0
 I live in Las Vegas and have been riding BERD spokes for a bit over a year. Here in the desert, its riding rocks on rocks all day. I've broken 3-4 regular spokes, but by BERD spoke wheelset remains fine. However, your bike shop needs special tools to true the wheels, which is a bummer.
  • 1 0
 I'd be mildly curious about this too. It doesn't happen very often but if you do a few thousand km on rocky trails it will happen eventually.
  • 4 0
 They are ridiculously tough. I helped out a fellow racer a couple years ago who had a 29+ wheelset with Berd spokes. He had skipped the retensioning that Berd recommends after the first several hours of riding and one of the nipples unscrewed itself from the spoke. The spoke got absolutely wrapped up in his cassette and once we pulled it out I was able to retension the spoke with no apparent damage.
  • 1 0
 Nothing, really. The rock bounces away. The spokes laugh. They are generally tougher than steel spokes, outside of a razor blade or some good scissors it's hard to hurt them.
  • 3 0
 @VonFalkenhausen: But what about fire lol?
  • 1 0
 @Thendeb: well, dyneema (uhmwpe) has a low melting point. It's amazing stuff, and that's its fatal flaw.
  • 1 0
 @spinzillathespacelizard: so don't ride these across active lava fields or through hot coals. Got it.
  • 5 0
 I'd be more concerned with what happens if you park your bike at a knitting group meet-up.
  • 2 0
 We Are One has made some ultra light, durable, and wide rims for other brands (industry nine + berd). I'd love to see them release their own version!!
  • 1 0
 BERD spokes on WAO rims would be amazing
  • 2 0
 WAO made these ^ rims and the hawk27 rims
  • 1 0
 @hughbm: Oh. Must have missed that.

If have the cash when I need another wheelset, this will probably be it.
  • 1 0
 I have the HAWK27s on my Revel Rascal and they make for such a nice ride, I wouldn't hesitate one bit to throw these on a future enduro build!
  • 1 0
 Sub-1500 gram wheelsets are the only wheelsets I'm interested in. Bit expensive still but love seeing cool new tech to keep that rotating weight down.
  • 2 0
 Light enough for xc, strong enough for enduro....... color me skeptical.
  • 2 0
 Bring back silver rims!
