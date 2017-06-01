PINKBIKE TECH

Bergamont Straitline 29er – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

Jun 1, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Bergamont Straightline 29

Bergamont Factory Team rider Eddie Masters—fresh from the German Rampage—will be racing this modified Straitline on the rough cobbles of the Fort William World Cup this weekend. Eddie already proved himself here last year, with 2nd place in qualifying, only to take a front door exit strategy on two occasions in the final. Let's hope the big hoops will give him the grip he needs to stay on track this Sunday.

OK, so this isn't a new bike, it's a standard Straitline team chassis with wagon wheels wedged inside, a tight clearance trend that will be rife in the pits as riders scramble to not be left behind. The Straitline frame has an adjustable wheelbase and in the long 440mm setting has just enough clearance for a bigger wheel.

The team admitted they had not done much testing in terms of times and numbers, but the best feedback the mechanics got from the racers is that they are definitely not going slower. Feeling a lot more in control, fatigue over full runs is reduced, and they are getting less beaten up by the rocks; all of which means they can ride faster for longer.

Bergamont Straightline 29
Waiting years for a new lower fork casting to try a big wheel DH bike? Not for Manitou and their upside down Dorado. Bolt in a big hoop, check the clearance and get going. And, hey, what's up with that extra valve?

Bergamont Straightline 29
The team has swapped out their standard 240mm x 76mm shock, for a 230mm x 65mm metric unit. This reduces travel slightly to 180mm and lowers the ride height.

Bergamont Straightline 29
Normally the team use the -1 degree headset cups supplied with the Straitline, using a shorter shock meant they changed to straight cups to maintain the 62.5 head angle.

Bergamont Straightline 29
Bergamont Straightline 29
Limited clearance. Let's hope the weather holds out and the infamous wooded section doesn't get too boggy. The team is limited in choice of rubber for this weekend, but if conditions change they can simply throw those little old wheels back in and the old shock to return to factory settings.

Bergamont Straightline 29
I have the same tires on my trail bike, fantastic choice. I chose them for all the logos. More logos must mean more performance, yeah?

Bergamont Straightline 29
The MTX33 from Sun Ringle is a hardcore wheel choice, a good match for the brutal rock sections at Fort William.

Bergamont Straightline 29


26 Comments

  • + 15
 "The team admitted they had not done much testing in terms of times and numbers, but the best feedback the mechanics got from the racers is that they are definitely not going slower." Now THAT'S my type of testing!
  • + 9
 There's just about room for a #26aintdead third wheel in the middle there. Saaaayyy....
  • + 5
 Im laughing about Loic Bruni´s 29....

"Go home with your 29ers" he said....

GOLD!!!
  • + 2
 HAHAHA! I love this!! The death-knell of 650b! So many riders scrambling onto 29ers! Did anyone see the chop job they did on Loic's Demo to make a 29er fit???

p.vitalmtb.com/photos/forums/2017/06/01/5181/s1200_Screen_Shot_2017_06_01_at_9.55.51_AM.jpg
  • + 3
 I wonder if he will make it past the first corner this year
  • + 2
 Anyone else interested to see/hear Wyn interview little brother Eddie about this on the upcoming WynTV?!
  • + 1
 I was all confused and flustered about the headtube angle until I finally read that it said shock, not fork.
  • + 1
 EXO casing Minion DHF in Fort William? That's gonna be a bad time haha.
  • + 1
 This is what pissing Jeff off.
  • + 1
 And the internet explodes again...
  • + 2
 What about loic a demo ?
  • + 1
 Be interesting to see how it performs.
  • + 0
 Patiently waiting over here for a 36er DH bike...
  • + 1
 Exactly, why stop here if bigger is faster?! 27,5" and 29" are both just pointless middle sizes so I'm gonna wait for the real thing!!!!!
  • + 5
 You should also wait for the 52 degrees head angle,1x20 drivetrain and 60mm wide rims.
  • + 1
 Trek's "new" fatbike rolls 27.5" wheels with fat rubber equating to a 31+" standard tire. So we are getting there!!! Talk about gross when you actually need to turn the machine though.
  • + 1
 Looks like a TR500.
  • + 0
 damit! outlaw these stupid 29ers already.
  • - 3
 Strava killed all the fun.
  • + 1
 Racing is about being fastest...period. You know that Butch. Racing has trends here and there, but getting to the finish fastest is the only goal at this level. Fun is what you and I have messing around our local trails/bike parks. Pros are paid to go faster than the other guy and promote the product. No one is pushing 29 on slope style or Rampage riders. You ride a older bike and have plenty of fun...ride it until the paint falls off.
  • - 2
 talk about jumping on the bandwagon (wheels).
