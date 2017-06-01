Bergamont Straitline 29er – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

Bergamont Factory Team rider Eddie Masters—fresh from the German Rampage
—will be racing this modified Straitline on the rough cobbles of the Fort William World Cup this weekend. Eddie already proved himself here last year, with 2nd place in qualifying, only to take a front door exit strategy on two occasions in the final. Let's hope the big hoops will give him the grip he needs to stay on track this Sunday.
OK, so this isn't a new bike, it's a standard Straitline team chassis with wagon wheels wedged inside, a tight clearance trend that will be rife in the pits as riders scramble to not be left behind. The Straitline frame has an adjustable wheelbase and in the long 440mm setting has just enough clearance for a bigger wheel.
The team admitted they had not done much testing in terms of times and numbers, but the best feedback the mechanics got from the racers is that they are definitely not going slower. Feeling a lot more in control, fatigue over full runs is reduced, and they are getting less beaten up by the rocks; all of which means they can ride faster for longer.
Limited clearance. Let's hope the weather holds out and the infamous wooded section doesn't get too boggy. The team is limited in choice of rubber for this weekend, but if conditions change they can simply throw those little old wheels back in and the old shock to return to factory settings.
