Berms, Hips and Front Flips: Photo Epic - Crankworx Rotorua 2017







The terrible weather that was hanging around Rotorua at the beginning of the week has disappeared, and the rescheduled running of the Mons Royale Dual Speed and Style went down under clear blue skies. Rotorua locals made the most of the beautiful weather and headed down in their droves to watch the close racing unfold. In a twist to the usual format, there were no women racing at all this year, which was a bit of a shame for those wanting to see defending champ; Jill Kintner return to defend her title.



The usual names graced the field, Adrian Loron returned for redemption after being disqualified for a false start in his semi-final last year. Tomas Slavik was back to defend his title (even with a broken hand), and Kyle Strait had his eyes on the win as well. In the end, Czech rider Jakub Vencl came through with a win based on a big ol' bag of tricks he had in store. Jakub comes from a dirt jump and slopestyle background, which has helped prepare him for this style of event.



Adrian Loron came in second, with Tomas Slavik edging out Mitch Ropelato for third place. However, the highlight of the day was very much Mitch's front flip over the final jump, in clips, performed for the first time in 5 years. Even with such a banger ending to the run, it just wasn't enough to take the bottom step of the podium. Southern Lakes locals and friends Conor Macfarlane and Elmo Cotter faced off in their first heat together, Conor on a new bike, and Elmo on a borrowed ride. Unfortunately, Conor went over the bars after a tuck no-hander and broke his collarbone. All the best for a speedy recovery.



In the end, style beat speed, and we got to celebrate Jakub's first win with him.





Reed getting some warm up before the Whip-Off. Reed getting some warm up before the Whip-Off.





Craig leading Reed in their heat, unfortunately for Craig, he didn't lead by enough. Craig leading Reed in their heat, unfortunately for Craig, he didn't lead by enough.





Dirt looking much drier than earlier in the week. Dirt looking much drier than earlier in the week.





R-Dog trailing Tyler McCaul into the last of the evening light. R-Dog trailing Tyler McCaul into the last of the evening light.





Some riders prefer to flip and spin while others would rather take off a foot or two. Some riders prefer to flip and spin while others would rather take off a foot or two.





One of the three New Zealanders to make it into the 1/8th final, Keegan was keen to get more points toward a potential King of Crankworx title. One of the three New Zealanders to make it into the 1/8th final, Keegan was keen to get more points toward a potential King of Crankworx title.









Elmo and Conor before disaster struck for Conor. Elmo and Conor before disaster struck for Conor.





Kyle is keen to get another win in an event he always does well in. Kyle is keen to get another win in an event he always does well in.





Phil faces off against Reed in a delightful leafy start gate. Phil faces off against Reed in a delightful leafy start gate.





A mix of judged jumps for style and a dual slalom track for speed make up dual speed and style. A mix of judged jumps for style and a dual slalom track for speed make up dual speed and style.





Taking off with view of the whole course below them. Taking off with view of the whole course below them.





Keegan and Adrian look on anxiously as they await their run. Keegan and Adrian look on anxiously as they await their run.





A serious contender for King of Crankworx, Keegan is taking this very seriously. A serious contender for King of Crankworx, Keegan is taking this very seriously.





Matt Walker took the lead in the speed category but would lose to Mitch Chubey after once tricks were factored in. Matt Walker took the lead in the speed category but would lose to Mitch Chubey after once tricks were factored in.





Lenses that match the surroundings are very in at the moment. Lenses that match the surroundings are very in at the moment.





A little bit of road rash wasn't going to stop Jakub today. A little bit of road rash wasn't going to stop Jakub today.





Barry Nobles digging deep. Barry Nobles digging deep.





Barry was in front here, but it wasn't meant to be. Barry was in front here, but it wasn't meant to be.









Kyle heads off against Mitch in the quarter-finals. Kyle heads off against Mitch in the quarter-finals.





Strait means business, and his matching bike and kit looks the business too. Strait means business, and his matching bike and kit looks the business too.













Mitch gets a little roost going in the berms. Mitch gets a little roost going in the berms.





Mitch Ropelato's front flip off the finish jump left everyone a bit speechless. Mitch Ropelato's front flip off the finish jump left everyone a bit speechless.





Pan shot Mitch, fitting as it was #panshotfriday Pan shot Mitch, fitting as it was #panshotfriday









Syncronised flipping. Syncronised flipping.





Semi-final and Adrian is on a tear! Semi-final and Adrian is on a tear!





A big crowd gathered to watch a double header on a beautiful Friday night in Rotorua. First up was Dual Speed and Style immediately followed by Whip Off. A big crowd gathered to watch a double header on a beautiful Friday night in Rotorua. First up was Dual Speed and Style immediately followed by Whip Off.





Mitch with the flat spin would prevail over Tomas Slavik's x-up. Mitch with the flat spin would prevail over Tomas Slavik's x-up.













Backflips on the final sender in the race run. Backflips on the final sender in the race run.





Mitch is pretty stoked to make it into the small final for the 2017 Speed and Style in Rotorua. Mitch is pretty stoked to make it into the small final for the 2017 Speed and Style in Rotorua.





Adrian Loron making time for the fans before the podium. Adrian Loron making time for the fans before the podium.





Adrian Loron leads out but would be outgunned in the style department by race winner Jakub Vencl. Adrian Loron leads out but would be outgunned in the style department by race winner Jakub Vencl.





Jakub shows some emotion after taking the win. Jakub shows some emotion after taking the win.





A happy Jakub Vencl. A happy Jakub Vencl.



