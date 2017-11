We all love to hit up Whistler Bike Park now and again, but not many can have a better time hitting Dirt Merchant and Ninja Cougar than Bernard Kerr . Kerr stood on his first UCI World Cup podium at Leogang this year, but then sat out half the season with a shoulder injury. Even with the time off the bike he came back fitter and faster. Bernard chose to hit Whistler on closing day and make Just Another Whistler Edit, Kerr style.