Bernard Kerr, Queenstown - Video

Apr 18, 2017
by Pivot Cycles  
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown Dreaming

by pivotcycles
Views: 970    Faves: 35    Comments: 0


Bernard Kerr spends his winter down in the southern side of the world preparing for his Crankworx and World Cup season. In this new edit, he hits iconic locations around town and the infamous and newly revamped Dream Track.

MENTIONS: @pivotcycles


8 Comments

  • + 12
 Yes! Making no hander landers great again.
  • + 3
 My thoughts exactly! Plus the tyre grab to manual, on a DH bike!!!! That's epic. Yes Bernard!!!
  • + 4
 Best all-around bike skills on earth.
  • + 2
 Another @Scrobb banger! Killing the videos at the moment!!
  • + 1
 DAM that was some cool $h!t
  • + 0
 awesome riding!! Does he have any WC podiums? with skills like this it seems pretty inevitable.
  • + 2
 He got fifth at Worlds last year as well as winning Red Bull Hardline, definitely one to watch this season!
  • + 1
 Hell yeah!

