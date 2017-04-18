Pinkbike.com
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown - Video
Apr 18, 2017
by
Pivot Cycles
Follow
Following
Bernard Kerr, Queenstown Dreaming
by
pivotcycles
Views: 970
Faves:
35
Comments: 0
Bernard Kerr spends his winter down in the southern side of the world preparing for his Crankworx and World Cup season. In this new edit, he hits iconic locations around town and the infamous and newly revamped Dream Track.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 12
scottsecco
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Yes! Making no hander landers great again.
[Reply]
+ 3
cunning-linguist
(46 mins ago)
My thoughts exactly! Plus the tyre grab to manual, on a DH bike!!!! That's epic. Yes Bernard!!!
[Reply]
+ 4
MaxBerkowitz
Plus
(46 mins ago)
Best all-around bike skills on earth.
[Reply]
+ 2
cameronmackenzie
Plus
(21 mins ago)
Another
@Scrobb
banger! Killing the videos at the moment!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Blackholesun
(16 mins ago)
DAM that was some cool $h!t
[Reply]
+ 0
ride-801
(34 mins ago)
awesome riding!! Does he have any WC podiums? with skills like this it seems pretty inevitable.
[Reply]
+ 2
G-SpotDavid
(11 mins ago)
He got fifth at Worlds last year as well as winning Red Bull Hardline, definitely one to watch this season!
[Reply]
+ 1
Arin
(36 mins ago)
Hell yeah!
[Reply]
