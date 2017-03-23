Bernard Kerr, R-dog and Bas van Steenbergen Pinkbike Instagram Takeover - Video

Mar 23, 2017 at 8:40
Mar 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Bernard Kerr, R-Dog, Bas Van Instagram Takeover

by pinkbikeproductions
Views: 248    Faves: 4

This past weekend we gave the keys over to Bernard, R-dog, Bas Van.... did you follow the story?




Photos: Boris Beyer

Who would you like to see take over our Instagram next? Leave your suggestions in the comments below.

MENTIONS: @Basvansteenbergen
1 Comment

  • + 1
 Bernard has the sickest Instagram. DEFINITELY check it out if you haven't already

Post a Comment



