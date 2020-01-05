Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race

Bernard Kerr has announced on social media that he will not be taking to the track to try and qualify for the Anaheim 1 Supercross race after being refused entry by the AMA.
Despite securing an FIM licence and being told this would be enough for him to try and qualify he was later told that he would not be allowed to race. Kerr says he has been told multiple reasons why he was not allowed to race, but even though the reason might not be clear his A1 journey has come to an end for this year's race. It has been great to watch Kerr's progress over the past few weeks and it is such a shame that he missed the event based on a technicality.
|I hate to say it but unfortunately I will not be rolling out into the stadium today to try and qualify at Anaheim 1. I’ve been told a bunch of different reasons why by the AMA and the FIM but all I really know is that even though I do have an FIM license they won’t let me.
So thank you so much for all the support it’s been unreal! I will do a full video after the event explaining as much as I can and thanking everyone that has supported this! It’s been one hell of a journey and experience so thank you again!— Bernard Kerr
6 Comments
isn’t for this kind of .. exist own mx magazines and forums??
Post a Comment