Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race

I hate to say it but unfortunately I will not be rolling out into the stadium today to try and qualify at Anaheim 1. I’ve been told a bunch of different reasons why by the AMA and the FIM but all I really know is that even though I do have an FIM license they won’t let me.



So thank you so much for all the support it’s been unreal! I will do a full video after the event explaining as much as I can and thanking everyone that has supported this! It’s been one hell of a journey and experience so thank you again! — Bernard Kerr