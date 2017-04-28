Bernard Kerr Torture Testing His Carbon Wheels - Video

It's always better to be the hammer than the nail, but Bernard's been riding these same wheels since January and they're still taking the beating. He's pounded them for over 200 practice laps and three race runs, including the Valparaiso Urban Downhill and there's nary a nick in them.
The rim dimensions are the same as the Enduro 27.5 that he helped develop, but it's 40% stronger on impact strength. Reynolds cooperated with an aerospace carbon fiber vendor and used an entirely new resin and curing process in making the improvements. They feel so confident in their new made in the USA wheels that they're selling them with a lifetime warranty at reynoldscycling.com
