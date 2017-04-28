Bernard Kerr Torture Testing His Carbon Wheels - Video

Apr 28, 2017 at 15:07
Apr 28, 2017
by Reynolds Cycling  
 
Press Release


It's always better to be the hammer than the nail, but Bernard's been riding these same wheels since January and they're still taking the beating. He's pounded them for over 200 practice laps and three race runs, including the Valparaiso Urban Downhill and there's nary a nick in them.

The rim dimensions are the same as the Enduro 27.5 that he helped develop, but it's 40% stronger on impact strength. Reynolds cooperated with an aerospace carbon fiber vendor and used an entirely new resin and curing process in making the improvements. They feel so confident in their new made in the USA wheels that they're selling them with a lifetime warranty at reynoldscycling.com.
8 Comments

  • + 4
 I rail the fuck out of the enduro's and they have yet to need a truing, meanwhile all my friends are blowing up chinese carbon left and right.... I am sold
  • + 6
 Nice! South Mountain gnar and Papago Park jumps!
  • + 1
 Man, I love hat we're getting a Bernard Kerr video almost weekly, but I wish I never had to hear that song ever again.
  • + 1
 Hold up. LIFETIME warranty?
  • + 1
 Well actually they'll be around even after you can't ride them anymore... But the whole legal thing with passing them on to your kids is complicated so to avoid that they left it at lifetime
  • + 1
 Just need to sell the kid...
  • + 0
 Buy Nobl!
  • - 1
 #bontrager

