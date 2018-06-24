Bernard Kerr's Winning DS Bike Check - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Bernard Kerr took the win in last night Dual Slalom event in Les Gets. Riders seemed to be loving the course with was a mix of berms and rougher natural and off-camber turns. Most riders opted for short-ish travel, full suspension bikes for grip on the cambers. Bernard raced a Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon in medium size, he mentioned he is lucky enough to also have an L-size for trail riding. The bike is a 160mm/140mm mix, with Fox Suspension front and rear, Reynolds Blacklabel carbon wheels and Shimano Di2 shifting.
Bernie opts for the Push On grips from Renthal in the Kevlar compound glued onto a 30mm rise alloy FatBar, and a WTB Silverado carbon-railed saddle to perch on while waiting for the gate to drop.
A heavy-hitting Fox 36 with an RC2 cartridge and a Float X2 rear shock.
4 Comments
Post a Comment