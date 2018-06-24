Bernard Kerr's Winning DS Bike Check - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Bernie opts for the Push On grips from Renthal in the Kevlar compound glued onto a 30mm rise alloy FatBar, and a WTB Silverado carbon-railed saddle to perch on while waiting for the gate to drop. Bernie opts for the Push On grips from Renthal in the Kevlar compound glued onto a 30mm rise alloy FatBar, and a WTB Silverado carbon-railed saddle to perch on while waiting for the gate to drop.

Industry Nine hubs including their Matchstick multi-tool that lives inside the front axle.

A heavy-hitting Fox 36 with an RC2 cartridge and a Float X2 rear shock.

Bernie runs Di2 shifting. I have heard a few riders that race Dual and Slopestyle events here who prefer the Di2 because it self-aligns and guarantees the gear will be connected after hard landings before committing to the pedals.

Mallet DH pedals to get the snap out of the gate.



EXO casing Minion DHF's front and rear for fast rolling.

Bernard Kerr took the win in last night Dual Slalom event in Les Gets. Riders seemed to be loving the course with was a mix of berms and rougher natural and off-camber turns. Most riders opted for short-ish travel, full suspension bikes for grip on the cambers. Bernard raced a Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon in medium size, he mentioned he is lucky enough to also have an L-size for trail riding. The bike is a 160mm/140mm mix, with Fox Suspension front and rear, Reynolds Blacklabel carbon wheels and Shimano Di2 shifting.