Bespoked Becomes the Latest Show Postponed Due to COVID-19

Bespoked is a celebration of our global community and under the shadow of the Coronavirus it feels this celebration will be severely compromised. The show attracts exhibitors, visitors and press from around the world and with travel being restricted and concerns about the spread of the virus, the May show would not be the enjoyable event for which it is renown. The safety and enjoyment of all who attend Bespoked is paramount. Taking into account current information and guidelines from the World Health Organisation, NHS and the UK Government and listening to the concerns of our exhibitors the decision has been made to postpone the show to mid-October.



Bespoked will be held 15th – 18th October at the same venue of Brunel’s Old Station and Engine Shed, Bristol. Exhibitors spaces will be carried over to the new dates. — Bespoked