PINKBIKE TECH

Bespoked Bicycle Show 2017 - Randoms

Apr 13, 2017
by geebeebee media  
The Bespoked Bike Show was full of little nuggets of engineering and creative masterpieces. Here's some extra bits that caught our eye.

Auxiliary Projects - Bespoked 2017

Auxiliary Projects - Bespoked 2017
Auxiliary Projects - Bespoked 2017
Designers Anthony Oram and Rebecca J Kaye have teamed up to form Auxiliary, producing a range of artisan items including screen prints, greeting cards, organic tees, and mugs.


Bastion - Bespoked 2017

Bastion - Bespoked 2017
Bastion - Bespoked 2017
Amongst the goodies on the Velo Atelier stand was the Australian Bastion Road Disc custom frame and fork. Costing from GBP5,400 - including a full bike fitting with Velo Atelier - the Bastion incorporates aerospace-grade, titanium-alloy powder fabricated lugs and carbon-fibre tubing. The technique of blending materials, combined with 3D printing-esque technologies was evident around the show, and is so far mostly the preserve of bespoke manufacturers, with Robot Bike Co's R160 being another good example.


Chris King Cielo - Bespoked 2017

Chris King Cielo - Bespoked 2017
Chris King Cielo - Bespoked 2017
One of the Godfathers of Handmade, Chris King was at the show, manning his own stand - both Chris King Components and Cielo - judging awards, and doing a talk about making ball bearings.


Colour Bolt - Bespoked 2017
Colour Bolt's latest frame, the Black Belter, features an industrial, powder-coated finish and is a belt-driven urban bike. As with other Colour Bolt frames, they're all hand made by some of the UK's best framebuilders, including the lads at BTR Fabrications.


Curtis Bikes - Bespoked 2017

Curtis Bikes - Bespoked 2017
Curtis Bikes - Bespoked 2017
Along with their as-yet-unnamed, full-suspension bike, Curtis Bikes also had a stunning hardtail on show, the AM+, as well as their made-to-measure bike for children with dwarfism, with custom fabricated cranks, forks, bars and stem. As with their full-size bikes, these pocket rockets are entirely handmade to fit each child.


English Cycles - Bespoked 2017
English Cycles won Best in Show at NAHBS and also picked up four other awards at Bespoked, including a 'Technical Excellence Award'. English-born, Cambridge University-educated engineer Rob English, now calls Oregon USA his home, but it was good seeing him back in the UK.


Grafton Saddler - Bespoked 2017
Grafton Saddler offer bespoke leather-work and upholstery for saddles using tradition shoe-making techniques inspired by classic Brogue shoes. Each piece is custom-made to order with the ability to select colourways and even emboss your initials in the calfskin leather or shagreen. Very Shoreditch. Much hipster.
Velo-re - Bespoked 2017
Founded by Greta Janunaite and Xulfi Iqbal, Vel-oh is another London-based brand making belts, wallets, purses and everything else out of recycled tyres - complete with puncture repair patches - and handcrafted wood.

Le Menuisier - Bespoked 2017

Le Menuisier - Bespoked 2017
Le Menuisier - Bespoked 2017
Boneshaker Magazine celebrates adventures with bikes and the latest issue of their beautifully bound publication was on show on their stand, together with a collection of cycling adventure books. What caught our eye was the Le Menuisier bike to the side of the stand, complete with its wooden compartments, perfect for touring the countryside or a second job moonlighting as a an odd-job man.


Mawis Bikes - Bespoked 2017

Mawis Bikes - Bespoked 2017
Mawis Bikes - Bespoked 2017
At the show for another year, Mathias from Mawis Bicycles always has a great story to tell of his travels to the UK from Germany. But that aside, he always brings bikes with character, offering little extra twists. This time, one bike featured an integrated USB port for your connected needs, powered by an internal battery, together with a front wheel dynamo-powered integrated rear LED light cluster. The sheer precision engineering that went in to these unique extras was astonishing.


M tier V lo - Bespoked 2017

M tier V lo - Bespoked 2017
M tier V lo - Bespoked 2017
In a similar vein to the Bastion, Utah-based Metier Velo's Super622 is constructed using a 3D-printed style process that melds titanium lugs with filament-wound carbon fibre tubes. Each bike is built to order and features eTAP components, keeping it super clean. Metier Velo also offer custom-designed titanium 3D printed frame parts for builders.


Moskito Watch - Bespoked 2017
Not happy with that plain old top cap? Moskito Watches offer this snazzy multifunctional top cap speedometer, and being Swiss-made, it's made from the best materials. The mechanism comes in a stainless steel or aircraft-grade anodized aluminium.


Rakshasa Customs - Bespoked 2017
Rakshasa Customs - Bespoked 2017
Rakshasa Customs was in the 'new builders' section of the show and is the brainchild of Londoner, Cameron Jarvis. The latest bikes to emerge from his workshop reflect Cameron's passion for dirt jumping and trail riding, complete with this pretty special octopus-inspired custom paint job from artist, Alice White.


Wooden Bikes - Bespoked 2017

Wooden Bikes - Bespoked 2017
Wooden Bikes - Bespoked 2017
Amongst Peter Charnaud's latest creation at Woodenbike.co, was this variable head-angle, trail bike, which can be adjusted between 50 and 70 degrees whilst riding. He's also built an all-wood eBike recently, as well as a tandem that can be split for travelling.


Rideworks - Bespoked 2017

Rideworks - Bespoked 2017
Rideworks - Bespoked 2017
Sharing Ted James Designs' stand was a small but perfectly formed display from Rideworks, a UK-based manufacturer of custom MTB components, designed and made in-house using aircraft-spec aluminium alloy. Based in Coventry, Rideworks' range includes chainrings, hubs, bottom brackets, bash rings, pedals, chainguides, singlepeed kits and stems, in a range of special finishes.


Rowan Frameworks - Bespoked 2017

Rowan Frameworks - Bespoked 2017
Rowan Frameworks - Bespoked 2017
Rowan Frameworks made a big splash at the show two years ago, picking up the 'Best in Show' award, and they're continuously bringing out some of the finest looking steel bikes on the handmade market. And picking up more awards!


Tom Ritchey - Bespoked 2017

Tom Ritchey - Bespoked 2017
Tom Ritchey - Bespoked 2017
Tom Ritchey's Old School New School bike, handmade at The Bicycle Academy by the legend himself, was featured in the entrance hall to the show.


Whippet - Bespoked 2017
For those city-dwelling commuters, the Whippet is a new British-designed and built folding bicycle that oozed style. The Whippet features a unique folding mechanism and custom-drawn tubing. Perfect if a Brompton is just too standard for you.


Duratec - Bespoked 2017
Duratec - Bespoked 2017
Duratec's offerings were eye-catching, and so was the innovative production technology behind their alloy Rebel and carbon Phantom frames. The Phantom was created using a wholly unique monocoque manufactured from a single piece with no joins, and is UCI approved.


Academy Tools - Bespoked 2017

Academy Tools - Bespoked 2017
Academy Tools - Bespoked 2017
Tools, tools, and more tools. Academy Tools had a multitude of measuring devices on show for all your hand-built bicycle frame needs, including chainline measurement and adjustment tools, brake mount adjustment tools and a tube butting gauge to name but a few.


Shand Cycles - Bespoked 2017
The Shand stand was top to toe with all types of bikes, including the Bahookie, Shand's Adventure 29er steel hardtail, as well as their very popular tourer/cyclocross bikes, with both standard and Rohloff gearing systems.


Dear Susan - Bespoked 2017
Dear Susan's 'Singletrack Choice' rosette resting with the fishes...yep, that's right, Petor brought the seaside to the show.


Don't miss our main coverage from the Bespoked Bicycle Show 2017 show here.

MENTIONS: @geebeebee


Must Read This Week
Polygon Square One EX9 and its R3ACT Suspension - Where it Came From and How it Works
97598 views
Tech From the Pits - EWS Round 2, Tasmania
91688 views
Aaron Gwin – The Interview
81596 views
Enduro World Series Round 2, Tasmania - Results
68470 views
Enduro World Series, Tasmania: Race Day – Photo Epic
67970 views
RockShox's New Pike - First Look
66711 views
Bespoked Bicycle Expo 2017 - 12 Picks from the Show
60128 views
Fails of the Month - March
59185 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.042099
Mobile Version of Website