Bespoked Bicycle Show 2017 - Randoms

At the show for another year, Mathias from Mawis Bicycles always has a great story to tell of his travels to the UK from Germany. But that aside, he always brings bikes with character, offering little extra twists. This time, one bike featured an integrated USB port for your connected needs, powered by an internal battery, together with a front wheel dynamo-powered integrated rear LED light cluster. The sheer precision engineering that went in to these unique extras was astonishing.