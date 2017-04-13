Bespoked Bicycle Show 2017 - Randoms

Designers Anthony Oram and Rebecca J Kaye have teamed up to form Auxiliary, producing a range of artisan items including screen prints, greeting cards, organic tees, and mugs.
Amongst the goodies on the Velo Atelier stand was the Australian Bastion Road Disc custom frame and fork. Costing from GBP5,400 - including a full bike fitting with Velo Atelier - the Bastion incorporates aerospace-grade, titanium-alloy powder fabricated lugs and carbon-fibre tubing. The technique of blending materials, combined with 3D printing-esque technologies was evident around the show, and is so far mostly the preserve of bespoke manufacturers, with Robot Bike Co's R160 being another good example.
One of the Godfathers of Handmade, Chris King was at the show, manning his own stand - both Chris King Components and Cielo - judging awards, and doing a talk about making ball bearings.
Colour Bolt's latest frame, the Black Belter, features an industrial, powder-coated finish and is a belt-driven urban bike. As with other Colour Bolt frames, they're all hand made by some of the UK's best framebuilders, including the lads at BTR Fabrications.
Along with their as-yet-unnamed, full-suspension bike, Curtis Bikes also had a stunning hardtail on show, the AM+, as well as their made-to-measure bike for children with dwarfism, with custom fabricated cranks, forks, bars and stem. As with their full-size bikes, these pocket rockets are entirely handmade to fit each child.
English Cycles won Best in Show at NAHBS and also picked up four other awards at Bespoked, including a 'Technical Excellence Award'. English-born, Cambridge University-educated engineer Rob English, now calls Oregon USA his home, but it was good seeing him back in the UK.
Boneshaker Magazine celebrates adventures with bikes and the latest issue of their beautifully bound publication was on show on their stand, together with a collection of cycling adventure books. What caught our eye was the Le Menuisier bike to the side of the stand, complete with its wooden compartments, perfect for touring the countryside or a second job moonlighting as a an odd-job man.
At the show for another year, Mathias from Mawis Bicycles always has a great story to tell of his travels to the UK from Germany. But that aside, he always brings bikes with character, offering little extra twists. This time, one bike featured an integrated USB port for your connected needs, powered by an internal battery, together with a front wheel dynamo-powered integrated rear LED light cluster. The sheer precision engineering that went in to these unique extras was astonishing.
In a similar vein to the Bastion, Utah-based Metier Velo's Super622 is constructed using a 3D-printed style process that melds titanium lugs with filament-wound carbon fibre tubes. Each bike is built to order and features eTAP components, keeping it super clean. Metier Velo also offer custom-designed titanium 3D printed frame parts for builders.
Not happy with that plain old top cap? Moskito Watches offer this snazzy multifunctional top cap speedometer, and being Swiss-made, it's made from the best materials. The mechanism comes in a stainless steel or aircraft-grade anodized aluminium.
Rakshasa Customs was in the 'new builders' section of the show and is the brainchild of Londoner, Cameron Jarvis. The latest bikes to emerge from his workshop reflect Cameron's passion for dirt jumping and trail riding, complete with this pretty special octopus-inspired custom paint job from artist, Alice White.
Amongst Peter Charnaud's latest creation at Woodenbike.co, was this variable head-angle, trail bike, which can be adjusted between 50 and 70 degrees whilst riding. He's also built an all-wood eBike recently, as well as a tandem that can be split for travelling.
Sharing Ted James Designs' stand was a small but perfectly formed display from Rideworks, a UK-based manufacturer of custom MTB components, designed and made in-house using aircraft-spec aluminium alloy. Based in Coventry, Rideworks' range includes chainrings, hubs, bottom brackets, bash rings, pedals, chainguides, singlepeed kits and stems, in a range of special finishes.
Rowan Frameworks made a big splash at the show two years ago, picking up the 'Best in Show' award, and they're continuously bringing out some of the finest looking steel bikes on the handmade market. And picking up more awards!
Tom Ritchey's Old School New School bike, handmade at The Bicycle Academy by the legend himself, was featured in the entrance hall to the show.
For those city-dwelling commuters, the Whippet is a new British-designed and built folding bicycle that oozed style. The Whippet features a unique folding mechanism and custom-drawn tubing. Perfect if a Brompton is just too standard for you.
Duratec's offerings were eye-catching, and so was the innovative production technology behind their alloy Rebel and carbon Phantom frames. The Phantom was created using a wholly unique monocoque manufactured from a single piece with no joins, and is UCI approved.
Tools, tools, and more tools. Academy Tools had a multitude of measuring devices on show for all your hand-built bicycle frame needs, including chainline measurement and adjustment tools, brake mount adjustment tools and a tube butting gauge to name but a few.
The Shand stand was top to toe with all types of bikes, including the Bahookie, Shand's Adventure 29er steel hardtail, as well as their very popular tourer/cyclocross bikes, with both standard and Rohloff gearing systems.
Dear Susan's 'Singletrack Choice' rosette resting with the fishes...yep, that's right, Petor brought the seaside to the show.
.
