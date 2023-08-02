BESPOKED Custom Bicyles Show coming to Germany

BESPOKED is coming to Dresden, Germany, in 2023, 13th-16th of October, after being hosted in the UK for the last 11 years.
SQlab is offering all exhibitors free components for their custom builds, and the chance to win a dedicated SQlab Award.
BESPOKED is Europe’s largest annual exhibition of custom bikes, celebrating, elevating and contributing to the sustainability of frame building by showcasing some of the most outstanding and exciting work in the cycling industry.
All kinds of bikes are covered, MTBs, Road, ... even Tandems & Cargo bikes, all custom built.
And it's all about the details
and the builders behind the bikes
SQlab, specialist for ergonomics and rider-bike touch points like saddles, grips, bars, pedals, … is supporting BESPOKED and the European custom frame builder scene the second year in a row.
Petor Georgallou, Director at BESPOKED, points out: "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with SQlab, with the second edition of the BESPOKED SQ Build Off. Exhibitors will be again invited to use SQlab’s innovative range of ergonomic saddles and accessories (free of costs) for the chance to win 1.000€. It is great to see how their products are incorporated into the builds by a lineup of some of the world's most skilled and creative frame builders."
The BESPOKED organizers: Petor & Josh
Tobias “Toby” Hild, founder of SQlab, is “very happy about the collab, because it simply is a perfect brand & product fit, for all stakeholders, doesn’t matter if builders, customers or visitors. Why: These custom bikes are unique pieces, each a work of art, fitted perfectly to the owner. Same approach like we at SQlab have, it’s all about sizing & fitting for an outstanding riding experience. To have the show now in our home country is a great add-on, as well.”
Last year's SQ Build Off winner was Clandestine's Touríng MTB Tandem:
The other category winners in 2022, were
Best MTB = Ra Bike
Best "Off-Road" = Sideways
Best Road Bike = Avalanche
Best Track Bike = Cicli Barco
Best Tourer = Clandestine
Best Cargo Bike = Ten07
Best in Show = Sturdy TT
Peers' Choice = Prova
Best New Builder = HUHN Cycles
Join the 2023 edition to see the next evolution step in custommande bicycles:Date
: October 13-15th, 2023, Location
: Dresden Airport, 3rd Floor of the Main Terminal, Flughafenstraße, 01109 Dresden, GermanyOpening times
: Friday 2-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm Exhibitors
: 93 builders have registered already, but registration is still open & new builders are joining each week: https://bespoked.cc/exhibitor-registration/
More info on: Bespoked Website
And: SQlab Website
Have fun at BESPOKED
,
bring your family, as well.