BESPOKED Custom Bicyles Show coming to Germany

Aug 2, 2023
by SQlab  
Huhn Cycles Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

BESPOKED is coming to Dresden, Germany, in 2023, 13th-16th of October, after being hosted in the UK for the last 11 years.
SQlab is offering all exhibitors free components for their custom builds, and the chance to win a dedicated SQlab Award.

BESPOKED is Europe’s largest annual exhibition of custom bikes, celebrating, elevating and contributing to the sustainability of frame building by showcasing some of the most outstanding and exciting work in the cycling industry.


All kinds of bikes are covered, MTBs, Road, ... even Tandems & Cargo bikes, all custom built.

photo

photo

Quirk. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

And it's all about the details

Black Sheep - University of Iowa. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

Sturdy Cycles. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

Sturdy Cycles. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

and the builders behind the bikes

photo

photo


SQlab, specialist for ergonomics and rider-bike touch points like saddles, grips, bars, pedals, … is supporting BESPOKED and the European custom frame builder scene the second year in a row.

Basti Sean from SQlab

Petor Georgallou, Director at BESPOKED, points out: "We are pleased to extend our collaboration with SQlab, with the second edition of the BESPOKED SQ Build Off. Exhibitors will be again invited to use SQlab’s innovative range of ergonomic saddles and accessories (free of costs) for the chance to win 1.000€. It is great to see how their products are incorporated into the builds by a lineup of some of the world's most skilled and creative frame builders."

Petor Josh the organizers of BESPOKED
The BESPOKED organizers: Petor & Josh

Tobias “Toby” Hild, founder of SQlab, is “very happy about the collab, because it simply is a perfect brand & product fit, for all stakeholders, doesn’t matter if builders, customers or visitors. Why: These custom bikes are unique pieces, each a work of art, fitted perfectly to the owner. Same approach like we at SQlab have, it’s all about sizing & fitting for an outstanding riding experience. To have the show now in our home country is a great add-on, as well.”

Last year's SQ Build Off winner was Clandestine's Touríng MTB Tandem:

Clandestine. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Clandestine. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Clandestine. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked

The other category winners in 2022, were

RA Bikes. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best MTB = Ra Bike

Sideways. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best "Off-Road" = Sideways

Avalanche. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best Road Bike = Avalanche

Barco. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best Track Bike = Cicli Barco

Clandestine. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best Tourer = Clandestine

Ten07 Cycles. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best Cargo Bike = Ten07

Sturdy Cycles. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best in Show = Sturdy TT

Prova. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Peers' Choice = Prova

Huhn. Photo by Adam Gasson Bespoked
Best New Builder = HUHN Cycles

Join the 2023 edition to see the next evolution step in custommande bicycles:
Date: October 13-15th, 2023,
Location: Dresden Airport, 3rd Floor of the Main Terminal, Flughafenstraße, 01109 Dresden, Germany
Opening times: Friday 2-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-4pm
Exhibitors: 93 builders have registered already, but registration is still open & new builders are joining each week: https://bespoked.cc/exhibitor-registration/

More info on: Bespoked Website
And: SQlab Website

Have fun at BESPOKED,
bring your family, as well.

photo


