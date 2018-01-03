VIDEOS

BCPOV's Best BC Trails of 2017

Jan 3, 2018
by Eric Testroete  


You'd be forgiven for saying that British Columbia is the mountain bike capital of the world. Take one look at Trailforks and you can see that BC is absolutely covered in trails with, currently, a whopping 8645 different tracks! The next closest province or state is California with 5299 trails. In fact, BC alone beats out every other country with the exception of the USA.

So with all those trails, there must be a few decent ones, right? Correct! I strapped on a gimbal and a GoPro to my chest and went on a mission to record the best trails I could find and share them with the world. And boy did I find them! Here are my best BC trails of 2017!












Upper Della:

Lower Della:











Whilster Mountain Bike Park
Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails

A-Line:

Fade to Black:

Dirt Merchant:














9 Comments

  • + 10
 Shhhh. Della Creek sucks don't go there. Jack the Ripper is super lame, nothing to see there.
  • + 3
 I've got big plans for this summer and a lot of these trails are on the list.
  • + 1
 Everyone needs to subscribe to Eric's channel. Everyone. Right now. It's so good!
  • + 3
 Eric is on pinkbike!!!
  • + 2
 Ready-made bucket list.
  • + 2
 Columbia*
  • + 2
 yep im travelling more
  • + 2
 Sick!
  • + 1
 Ride Don't Slide = EPIC

