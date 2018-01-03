BCPOV's Best BC Trails of 2017

You'd be forgiven for saying that British Columbia is the mountain bike capital of the world. Take one look at Trailforks
and you can see that BC is absolutely covered in trails with, currently, a whopping 8645 different tracks! The next closest province or state is California with 5299 trails. In fact, BC alone beats out every other country with the exception of the USA.
So with all those trails, there must be a few decent ones, right? Correct! I strapped on a gimbal and a GoPro to my chest and went on a mission to record the best trails I could find and share them with the world. And boy did I find them! Here are my best BC trails of 2017!
9 Comments
Post a Comment