Words

Photo: Locteit

: Joey GoughAnother year of good times and "oh sh*t" moments!From B-RAGE Sesh in Norway to hitting new big lines at my local bike parks and and trails, 2023 was a great one. It's getting close to 40 years since I first rode a BMX track at 3 years old and I haven't stopped since. Keep the wheels rolling, see you in 2024.Thanks to GT Bicycles, Bell Bike Helmets, Burgtec Components and DMR AXE Cranks for the support.