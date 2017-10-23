Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Best Rampage Runs from 2001-2003 - Video
Oct 22, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
@redbullbike
28 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 19
brookland27
(7 hours ago)
idk looks pretty raw like no built landings so maybe people are going a lot bigger but they are also building giant smooth landings. Just an observation
[Reply]
+ 4
RedBurn
(5 hours ago)
I would like to have a rb rampage RAW/old school edition.. No shape needed or almost nothing. An event where the real freeriders would win... thinking about guys like Berrecloth.
Its heading slopestyle these last years... tuck no ganders and backflips one footed can are not freeride tricks. Whip, table top, suicide and superman are.
[Reply]
+ 3
vinay
(5 hours ago)
I think it was 2004 (won by Kyle Strait) which is when they went wild with digging stuff. Then it rained, dried and packed so hard that loads of riders got injured.
[Reply]
+ 0
mumbuff
(3 hours ago)
@RedBurn
: How can you have a problem with riders doing more difficult tricks?
[Reply]
+ 4
sideshowb
(6 hours ago)
Progress @ Rampage
------------------------------
2001: Maybe just maybe I could do that one day, but probably not
2002: Harder than I'll ever ride
2003: Harder than I'll ever ride
2016: Harder than I'll ever ride
2017: Pretty safe bet it'll be harder than I'll ever ride
Really enjoyed watching it though!
[Reply]
+ 7
preach
(6 hours ago)
Monster T the fork you were sure you needed...
[Reply]
+ 2
seismicninja
(6 hours ago)
Yeah lol. Now "way too flexy me" -(random Pinkbike users) are seen hucking off drops taller than my house lol.
[Reply]
+ 5
preach
(6 hours ago)
@seismicninja
:
www.pinkbike.com/photo/268424
my rig from back in the huckster days...it only weighed like 172lbs....
[Reply]
+ 1
seismicninja
(5 hours ago)
I meant to type in *boxxer*
[Reply]
+ 2
specializedhaybailer
(5 hours ago)
@preach
: thats awesome! you still have it?
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(4 hours ago)
@specializedhaybailer
: sold long ago, but to be fair it basically hucked itself...as aided by it's weight helping gravity along...
[Reply]
+ 1
therealtylerdurden
(1 hours ago)
@preach
: that brake routing hurts my brain lol
[Reply]
+ 7
glavonja
(6 hours ago)
That Cedric run was revolutionary ????
[Reply]
+ 7
plyawn
(6 hours ago)
Super-inspirational. Bet you a dollar everyone this year will ride with their backpacks on too!
[Reply]
+ 4
biglev
(6 hours ago)
Yeah first one to try and fit tricks and flips in. Mad crazy dude back then!
[Reply]
+ 0
vinay
(5 hours ago)
@plyawn
: Nah, either a fanny pack or stuffed into SWAT storages, crank axles or steerer tubes.
The run with the backpack was after the finals. I think it contained the battery for the helmet camera. Have you seen the kind of beasts (helmet cams) they were using when filming The Collective? "It is like a hardcore song."
[Reply]
+ 3
megaold
(4 hours ago)
The picture of Wade and his bike in the magazines after winning the first one is the reason why I bought my RM7DH.
ep1.pinkbike.org/p5pb10875558/p5pb10875558.jpg
[Reply]
+ 2
DHFX
(7 hours ago)
Nice! Wade Simmons infamous double drop at the very first contest to score him the overall win. To say the event has progressed far beyond what we all thought it would back then would be the understatement of the year.
[Reply]
+ 3
samd1978
(7 hours ago)
Canadian bacon!
[Reply]
+ 4
ricechrispy
(4 hours ago)
"That looks like a fun bicycle ride."
-My 3-year-old daughter's commentary on the video.
[Reply]
+ 4
harryhood
(4 hours ago)
What ever happened to "Super T" Tyler Klassen?
[Reply]
+ 2
dea7hadder
(3 hours ago)
His part in JIB was great!
[Reply]
+ 4
Bomadics
(5 hours ago)
Gotta love that pelvic thrust to help get that cork out!
[Reply]
+ 4
ybres
(5 hours ago)
Those runs are insane even by today's standards
[Reply]
+ 0
slayerdegnar
(5 hours ago)
Times have changed. The bikes and suspension are so much more advanced and the landings and take offs are butter smooth. Its almost like they are cheating these days
Props to all involved.
For more content,
www.vitalmtb.com/forums/The-Hub,2/2017-Red-Bull-Rampage-Line-Building-and-Scoping,9909
[Reply]
+ 4
seismicninja
(7 hours ago)
Those bikes!! Lol
[Reply]
+ 1
Downhilldan14
(2 mins ago)
Cedrics cannondale gemini tho. Love that bike
[Reply]
+ 2
domo-kun
(5 hours ago)
Glyn O'Brien legend
[Reply]
