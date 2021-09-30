Beta Magazine Releases Inaugural Photo Annual

Sep 30, 2021
by betamtb  


PRESS RELEASE: BETA MTB

The third issue of Pinkbike's new sister publication celebrates the beauty of the sport, as defined through the lenses of mountain biking's best photographers.

Now that Pinkbike and Beta are under one roof, our team has some big things in the pipeline. Pinkbike is going to keep doing its thing (no, the comments aren’t going away, and no, we’re not paywalling everything), and you can expect to see things like lab testing, a new podcast, and more of the best writers in the sport over on Beta. We’ll announce more in the coming months, and you can sign up for Beta for access to all those new projects and series as they roll out, as well as the quarterly magazine. Stay tuned!




Words: Nicole Formosa

Home can feel routine, but it doesn’t have to. And if the past nearly two years has taught us anything, it’s that life can be a lot simpler than we may have previously believed. Photographers don’t have to constantly travel the world, shooting somewhere new and exotic, to find inspiration. As they refocused on home following a global lockdown in spring 2020, new depths of creativity emerged. That’s what we strived to capture in Beta Magazine’s first-ever Photo Annual, which is on newsstands in the U.S. and Canada now, and arriving in Beta Pass and Outside+ members’ mailboxes this week. The Photo Annual is Beta's third print issue since launching earlier this year as a quarterly magazine. Beta was started by Outside after Bike Magazine was shuttered, and is produced by the same team from Bike: Nicole Formosa, Anthony Smith, Travis Engel, Ryan Palmer, and Satchel Cronk.


Photo by Robb Thompson
Brett Rheeder photographed by Robb Thompson


Robb Thompson’s stunning image of Brett Rheeder—shot in the early-morning hours as daybreak's soft blanket of fog shrouded a perfectly sculpted jump line—anchors the Photo Annual, and the inspiration continues inside with an uninterrupted 38-page photo gallery. The gallery showcases images from around the world, yet taken primarily close to home by the two dozen photographers whose work is placed on the pages.


Photo by Margus Riga
Margus Riga’s classic Chilcotin scene opens the 38-page photo gallery.


Later in the book, Mike Rose, whose name many will recognize from his long tenure at the helm of Dirt magazine in the U.K., profiles longtime friend Clay Porter, an inspired filmmaker who has profoundly impacted the visual representation of riding and racing. The California native has produced several of the sport’s seminal films, but the drive and determination required to executive his vision has sometimes come at a cost. Rose delves into the mind of the master in “Layers of Sound and Vision.”


Photo by Ian Collins
Inside the mind of the master, Clay Porter. (Photo by Ian Collins)


We also hear from photographer Kevin Lange, a man who moved from the fast-paced world of commercial motion-picture production in Los Angeles to the quiet solitude of shooting alone in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In his essay, "Glints of Inspiration," Lange reflects on how his photography has changed with his life, and how he learned that the true photographic pursuit is illustrating how riding makes us feel, regardless of where you are, or who you’re with. His analog process of mocking up pre-vis grids that turn vague daydreams into image missions, stands alone in its level of specificity and detail.


Photo by Kevin Lange
Photo by Kevin Lange


This issue also contains a robust gear section with features on Cascade Components aftermarket suspension links that alter your bike’s kinematics, a “Standard Issue” on why SPD is a master class in doing things right first time and “Insider Trading,” a piece on how one manufacturer came to dominate the dropper-post cartridge market. And of course, it wouldn’t be a print issue with Mike Ferrentino’s “Eloquent Hack” and Kristin Butcher’s “The Common Ground” columns.


Photo by Anthony Smith
Photo by Anthony Smith


Beta is available on newsstands in the U.S. and Canada at Barnes & Noble, Raley’s and Indigo. The quarterly print issue is available for U.S. residents who have a Beta Pass or Outside+ membership (international residents receive a digital issue). Find more on membership prices and packages here.

Posted In:
Pinkbike Announcements Stories Press Releases Beta Mtb Anthony Smith Clay Porter Margus Riga Robb Thompson


Must Read This Week
First Look: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - When XC Gets Aggro
68233 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
52419 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
51523 views
Video: Jaxson Riddle’s 50 Foot Huck to Flat Crash (Updated)
47541 views
Video: Tom Bradshaw Races Psychosis DH On A Hardtail
34511 views
Pinkbike Poll: Have You Ever Broken Carbon Fiber Cranks?
34342 views
Video: Brage Vestavik's Extended Cut of his Wild X Games RealMTB Edit
32572 views
Slack Randoms: An Enclosed Gearbox Drivetrain, A Walkie Talkie Helmet & More
32156 views

24 Comments

  • 25 0
 Rebranded bike mag continues doing what bike mag always did.
  • 25 1
 Which is ideal. The internet might have raised me but I still bought every Bike Mag.
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Honest question: any thoughts on why the BikeMag name just didn't get carried forward? As a subscriber I got the "sorry, we're ending BikeMag now" notice after the final photo issue, and then never heard another thing - didn't ever hear about Beta or that most of the staff was still intact from BikeMag til literally just now

Seems like A) would be easier just to carry the BikeMag name-recognition & history forward and B) Beta would want to keep the BikeMag subscriber vs. not losing subscribers (regardless of who owns or publishes which I could care less about unless its Nazis or something)

I realize rebranding / name changes happen all the time - not a biggie, but it seems that the change w/o much notice would lose, not draw in new subscribers (?) - it lost me
  • 16 2
 Yes! Can we get a Beta podcast? I want Palmers rants in longform
  • 10 2
 Same. We’ve got some in the works.
  • 6 0
 We'll have to get Palmer on the Pinkpod soon.
  • 5 0
 Can we also get @vernonfelton back? Now that rebranded bike mag and pinkbike are together under the same umbrella it could just be a big old jaded family reunion.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: we miss Vernon. He's busy herding cats at Canyon these days, but we'll see if we can convince him to wreck his schedule even more by doing a column at some point.
  • 5 0
 Longtime subscriber of Bike here, and proud contributor at one point. I signed up for a subscription within 24 hours of Beta seeing the light of day. You know, to support print and all that jazz. Within a month I got a message that they only send the paper mag to subscribers in North America even though the price was still the same for the rest of us. Seriously lame and disappointing.
  • 7 1
 If I wanted to read Beta I would go subscribe to Outs-- oh, right...
  • 6 0
 How fast will anti outside comments get scrubbed?
  • 5 0
 Picked up issue 2 the other day, stoked to go grab this one. Some really good articles I wouldn't have read otherwise.
  • 4 0
 Beta? Oh, that's that website I seldom click on because the things I want to read about are blocked out by some sort of blocking device. Now I remember.
  • 2 0
 the beta reviews were never my cup of tea because they lock bikes in based on travel/category. like for trail bikes they've complained about heavy tires, big brakes, and idk they seem snobbish to me. Mostly because they make it seem unthinkable that you'd abuse a trail bike at a bike park, or take it on a XC ride.

PB and Freehub reviews always seemed more genuine through the eyes of a normal rider and not someone who has access to every bike ever.

my 2c anyways
  • 4 0
 Is Semenuk on the cover of ALPHA Magazine?
  • 3 0
 Beta is the absolute worst name for a bike magazine.
  • 1 0
 For a climbing mag sure, but as a mtb one...hell no
  • 7 5
 Insert Outside comment here
  • 7 1
 "Pinkbike now being forced to do marketing for the competition..."
  • 6 1
 @Bikedude666, except now they're more like colleagues rather than competition. At least until the PB magazine launches... www.pinkbike.com/news/pinkbike-magazine-launches-2011.html
  • 2 0
 Big sister is watching
  • 2 0
 The infection spreads.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009491
Mobile Version of Website