Beta Magazine Releases Inaugural Photo Annual

PRESS RELEASE: BETA MTB

Words: Nicole Formosa

Brett Rheeder photographed by Robb Thompson

Margus Riga’s classic Chilcotin scene opens the 38-page photo gallery.

Inside the mind of the master, Clay Porter. (Photo by Ian Collins)

Photo by Kevin Lange

Photo by Anthony Smith

Home can feel routine, but it doesn’t have to. And if the past nearly two years has taught us anything, it’s that life can be a lot simpler than we may have previously believed. Photographers don’t have to constantly travel the world, shooting somewhere new and exotic, to find inspiration. As they refocused on home following a global lockdown in spring 2020, new depths of creativity emerged. That’s what we strived to capture in Beta Magazine’s first-ever Photo Annual, which is on newsstands in the U.S. and Canada now, and arriving in Beta Pass and Outside+ members’ mailboxes this week. The Photo Annual is Beta's third print issue since launching earlier this year as a quarterly magazine. Beta was started by Outside after Bike Magazine was shuttered, and is produced by the same team from Bike: Nicole Formosa, Anthony Smith, Travis Engel, Ryan Palmer, and Satchel Cronk.Robb Thompson’s stunning image of Brett Rheeder—shot in the early-morning hours as daybreak's soft blanket of fog shrouded a perfectly sculpted jump line—anchors the Photo Annual, and the inspiration continues inside with an uninterrupted 38-page photo gallery. The gallery showcases images from around the world, yet taken primarily close to home by the two dozen photographers whose work is placed on the pages.Later in the book, Mike Rose, whose name many will recognize from his long tenure at the helm of Dirt magazine in the U.K., profiles longtime friend Clay Porter, an inspired filmmaker who has profoundly impacted the visual representation of riding and racing. The California native has produced several of the sport’s seminal films, but the drive and determination required to executive his vision has sometimes come at a cost. Rose delves into the mind of the master in “Layers of Sound and Vision.”We also hear from photographer Kevin Lange, a man who moved from the fast-paced world of commercial motion-picture production in Los Angeles to the quiet solitude of shooting alone in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In his essay, "Glints of Inspiration," Lange reflects on how his photography has changed with his life, and how he learned that the true photographic pursuit is illustrating how riding makes us feel, regardless of where you are, or who you’re with. His analog process of mocking up pre-vis grids that turn vague daydreams into image missions, stands alone in its level of specificity and detail.This issue also contains a robust gear section with features on Cascade Components aftermarket suspension links that alter your bike’s kinematics, a “Standard Issue” on why SPD is a master class in doing things right first time and “Insider Trading,” a piece on how one manufacturer came to dominate the dropper-post cartridge market. And of course, it wouldn’t be a print issue with Mike Ferrentino’s “Eloquent Hack” and Kristin Butcher’s “The Common Ground” columns.