Video: Amaury Pierron At Home in Brioud, France in 'Between the Races'

May 10, 2019
by Aspect Media  

Amaury Pierron is here to stay. The 2018 UCI DH World Cup champion has his sights set on the top spot and we’re along for the ride. We go behind the scenes with Amaury in his hometown in Brioud, France in between the first two stops of the World Cup in the first episode of ‘Between the Races.’

Exploding out of nowhere last season to be crowned champion after dominant performances throughout the year, the young Frenchman chalked up 3 back-to-back wins in 2018; an unbelievable feat for such a competitive sport. The overall win was a dream come true for the young athlete, who was working as a bike mechanic in his local bike shop a little over 2 years ago.

“I want to win again to prove that, you know, it was not a fluke”- The French native is confident in his skills and willing to put in the time and effort to prove his worth.

Stoked assss
Pierron taking the WC overall last season. Will 2019 be as strong?


6 Comments

  • + 5
 That was a pleasant video, nice way to start the weekend!
  • + 2
 The Frenchies.. I can watch the young Frenchies explain things in english for hours... Just like Loic and Loris
  • + 3
 "And we ride bikes!" In epic agreement here.
  • + 1
 An awful lot of prep goes into less than 4 minutes of showtime. Amaury, all the best! Give them hell this year!
  • + 1
 Met him and he's a nice guy, humble. He Reminds me of Steve smith.
  • + 1
 What a great Video! Awesome!

