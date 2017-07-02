Between the Woods - Video

Jul 2, 2017 at 15:00
Jul 2, 2017
by Sahar Kaminsky  
 
Between the Woods - Short MTB film

by sahark95
After three years of military service in Israel, four months of traveling across Asia and three more months at home, I'm super excited to share a new video!

There aren't many good trails to ride in Israel, and if there is they kept them secret. I knew I wanted to shoot something special for the first time after almost four years I didn't touch my camera.

I was riding one weekend with a good friend of mine and he took me to his secret trail up in the north. The minute we finished the trail screaming like crazy, I knew this was the place that wanted to shoot a video!

In the next video, you are going to experience a peaceful and calm MTB video, but at the same time with a slight randomness. Expect a powerful experience.

Making a small jump look big.


On the hunt.


Israel summer can get pretty tough...


They just love the 27s... he didn't want to let go...


It's all about enjoying the moments.



Riders: Or Gov / Yonatan Mayan
Film and Edit: Sahar Kaminsky


MENTIONS: @sahark95
 Meod Yafe ! Very nice video and trails !
I never did MTB in Israel but I know that they have crazy rides in the Desert

Sugar Route
www.pinkbike.com/news/Desert-Singletrack-Israel-part-1-2014.html
 Metsuyan! Good to see mtb in Israel.
 Nice edit! Great work. Good luck finding those trails mate.

