Between the Woods - Video

Making a small jump look big.

On the hunt.

Israel summer can get pretty tough...

They just love the 27s... he didn't want to let go...

It's all about enjoying the moments.

After three years of military service in Israel, four months of traveling across Asia and three more months at home, I'm super excited to share a new video!There aren't many good trails to ride in Israel, and if there is they kept them secret. I knew I wanted to shoot something special for the first time after almost four years I didn't touch my camera.I was riding one weekend with a good friend of mine and he took me to his secret trail up in the north. The minute we finished the trail screaming like crazy, I knew this was the place that wanted to shoot a video!In the next video, you are going to experience a peaceful and calm MTB video, but at the same time with a slight randomness. Expect a powerful experience.Riders: Or Gov / Yonatan MayanFilm and Edit: Sahar Kaminsky