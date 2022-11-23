DMR Warns Against Fake DMR Websites





This website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in stock products we are not aware of. We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is



Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.



DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.



Thanks for your time.



DMR BIKES It has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay well away – dmrdiscount.comThis website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in stock products we are not aware of. We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is dmrbikes.com Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.Thanks for your time.DMR BIKES