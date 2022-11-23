DMR Warns Against Fake DMR Websites

DMR is the most recent company to get in touch with Pinkbike to warn us (and you) about fake websites claiming to be selling legitimate branded products at discount prices. The e-commerce site in question is using DMR's logo, product photos and brand name - without permission - to sell "ghost products" which may bear no relation to the original DMR product (apparently including fake jewellery in place of a saddle). They even claim to stock "DMR products" which do not exist.
Here's DMR's official press release:
|It has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay well away – dmrdiscount.com
This website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in stock products we are not aware of. We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is dmrbikes.com.
Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.
DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.
Thanks for your time.
DMR BIKES
As always, if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.
