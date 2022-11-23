DMR Warns Against Fake DMR Websites

Nov 23, 2022
by Seb Stott  
A *real* DMR Deathgrip.


DMR is the most recent company to get in touch with Pinkbike to warn us (and you) about fake websites claiming to be selling legitimate branded products at discount prices. The e-commerce site in question is using DMR's logo, product photos and brand name - without permission - to sell "ghost products" which may bear no relation to the original DMR product (apparently including fake jewellery in place of a saddle). They even claim to stock "DMR products" which do not exist.

Here's DMR's official press release:

bigquotesIt has come to our attention that a direct-to-consumer website is using our brand name, identity and products without permission, and consumers should stay well away – dmrdiscount.com

This website is using our brand name, logo and product photos without our permission and potential buyers should beware – they also claim to hold in stock products we are not aware of. We would like to remind you that the official website for DMR Bikes is dmrbikes.com.

Any other website using our name or wordmark without permission is to be considered unsafe and we strongly advise against their use.

DMR Bikes and products are sold only via authorised international distributors and approved retailers.

Thanks for your time.

DMR BIKES

As always, if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.



3 Comments

 I hate that companies have to scour the internet to make sure they are not getting their brand ripped off. Specially when a cheaper alternative to existing bike parts could easily be launched as a brand and find a lot of success.
 Why are so many people such scum bags?
 Ya gotta be a special kind of dumb to fall for scam websites haha





