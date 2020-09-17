Bex Baraona & Chloe Taylor Test Positive for Covid-19, Will Miss Final EWS Rounds

Earlier this week, Bex Baraona tested positive for Covid-19. She had been experiencing flu like symptoms and extreme fatigue, which prompted her to get tested. She is currently in quarantine with Chloe Taylor, whom she was traveling with, and who has also tested positive.



Bex is in good spirits and feeling better by the day. She will continue to monitor her condition closely and looks forward to making a full recovery. Unfortunately, due to her diagnosis, she will be skipping the final rounds of the 2020 EWS season in Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure. She is gutted to be missing these races and the opportunity to be with her EWS family.



Robin Wallner, Cole Lucas, and the Ibis Enduro Team support staff have tested negative for Covid-19. They are currently in Finale, in preparation for the race this weekend. — Ibis Cycles