Bex Baraona & Chloe Taylor Test Positive for Covid-19, Will Miss Final EWS Rounds

Bex Baraona (Ibis Enduro Team) and Chloe Taylor (Privateer/Hunt Wheels) are the first Enduro World Series riders to confirm a positive Covid-19 test. They will be missing the final two rounds of the Enduro World Series in Italy.
|Earlier this week, Bex Baraona tested positive for Covid-19. She had been experiencing flu like symptoms and extreme fatigue, which prompted her to get tested. She is currently in quarantine with Chloe Taylor, whom she was traveling with, and who has also tested positive.
Bex is in good spirits and feeling better by the day. She will continue to monitor her condition closely and looks forward to making a full recovery. Unfortunately, due to her diagnosis, she will be skipping the final rounds of the 2020 EWS season in Pietra Ligure and Finale Ligure. She is gutted to be missing these races and the opportunity to be with her EWS family.
Robin Wallner, Cole Lucas, and the Ibis Enduro Team support staff have tested negative for Covid-19. They are currently in Finale, in preparation for the race this weekend.—Ibis Cycles
|I’m gutted to be sitting out of the last 2 EWS races but right now my health and protecting others is more important. 2020 has been a write-off and it is irritating to be sitting out of the only racing that is happening for us but it is out of my hands now that I am positive for COVID-19. I want people to act responsibly and with caution because even after taking all precaution and treating the virus seriously, I’m sitting here in quarantine recovering from it. Good luck to all the racers this weekend, stay safe and be sensible! For more info on my first hand experience contracting COVID-19/displaying symptoms- head over to my instagram (@bex_baraona) over the next few days.—Bex Baraona
|Really gutted to not be able to finish the season after contacting COVID-19. We were the unlucky ones, even after taking every precaution and following local guidelines. It’s no surprise it’s such a global issue after I had mild symptoms and not even a high temperature. I’d urge everyone to take an unwell feeling extremely seriously for the safety of others. It can be a difficult decision to make and whilst out here to race bikes, it can be hard to stop the fun but I am glad we made the right call. Time to recover and get back to full health... Let's hope for better circumstances in 2021.—Chloe Taylor
We wish them both a quick recovery.
14 Comments
Hoping these ladies come through with mild cases and no long term consequences. Be safe.
Get well soon, gals!
Oof
Press F to pay respects
Post a Comment